Commentary: The dark side of Cinderella: March Madness brings duality in playing the underdog role

Friday’s first-round action at PPG Paints Arena saw all four lower-seeded teams fall to their higher-seeded counterparts.

March may be the month of underdogs and Cinderella stories, but not all underdogs are made equally, and not all upset bids end in the same emotions.

Sometimes, a 30-point blowout loss to a No. 1 or No. 2 seed dashes a team’s hopes, even though their chances were slim from the start. Sometimes a lead five minutes into the game gives the fans a premature sense of an upset, when the superior team pulls ahead and never looks back.

2022’s tournament has not broken from this norm, as there have been massive upsets, excruciating losses and typical blowouts. The typical fan will pay more attention to the double-digit seed that reaches the Sweet 16 than the low seed that makes a first-round exit, even though both teams can experience emotions at the same level of intensity.

No. 15 St. Peter’s University experienced the most rare result, stunning the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats in the most shocking upset of this year’s first round. The Peacocks became the tenth No. 15 seed to win in the first round, and two days later, became the third to advance to the Sweet 16.

Other first-round upset bids, though, fell short, including the Friday slate in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena, featuring No. 10 Loyola-Chicago, No. 15 Delaware, No. 13 Chattanooga and No. 12 UAB.

Hometown fans and neutral fans cheered for the underdogs. Celebrities like Loyola-Chicago’s Sister Jean, Delaware governor John Carney and Chattanooga alum Terrell Owens became pillars of their teams’ respective games. However, all four teams saw their seasons come to screeching halts against higher-seeded teams.

The Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago are adept at pulling off unexpected runs. In 2018, they reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed and last year, they took down No. 1 Illinois en route to a surprise Sweet 16 trip.

Facing off against No. 7 Ohio State, the Ramblers had transitioned away from being a true Cinderella, but were still looking to down a bigger school from a more prominent conference.

That ended early Friday afternoon when Loyola-Chicago only managed 18 first-half points in a 54-41 loss to the Buckeyes. Star guard and senior Lucas Williamson scored four points on 1-of-10 shooting, and only hit one of his six free throws.

“I mean, I’m disappointed in myself, I don’t feel like I played to the standard that I put myself at,” Williamson said in a postgame press conference. “Kind of just at a loss for words. Kind of just stunned right now.”

Luckily for the Ramblers, their growing culture, notoriety and upcoming move to the Atlantic 10 Conference puts them in position to return to the tournament at a frequent rate. For other mid-majors that are reliant on their conference auto bid only, the losses can sting even harder.

In Friday’s third game at PPG Paints Arena, the Southern Conference champion Chattanooga Mocs took control over No. 4 Illinois, slowing down the perimeter offense of the Fighting Illini and leading for nearly the entire game.

With 46 seconds remaining, Illinois took their first lead of the game. Chattanooga answered with two free throws from sophomore guard Malachi Smith, but fell down by one point after two Illinois free throws.

With eight seconds left, Smith ran down the floor and attempted to draw a foul, but failed and had his shot blocked. After recollecting the ball with the seconds ticking down, Smith saw a potential game-winning open shot bounce off the rim, sealing the 54-53 loss.

Mocs players and coaches were stunned as their opponents celebrated. Chattanooga’s fan section, which included the NFL legend Owens, stood silent. Smith was emotional and hard on himself in the postgame aftermath.

“It’s frustrating because it’s a shot I work on a lot, and it didn’t go in,” Smith said. “And that’s all I can say. I just let my teammates down, and I just missed a shot that I usually make.”

Smith, a 49.3% field goal shooter, only connected on four of his 20 shot attempts. The sophomore lamented his uncharacteristic shooting in a moment that he said does not come around often.

“It hurts because I can’t get it back,” Smith said. “And you don’t want to have this type of game on this type of stage.”

The last year the Mocs won the Southern Conference and qualified for the NCAA tournament was 2016. Opportunities do not come by often for Cinderella teams, and the heartbreak of near upsets are overshadowed by the successful underdogs.

Not all losses lead to the same ending emotions. No. 15 Delaware’s 80-60 loss against No. 2 Villanova seemed inevitable after a second-half run by the Wildcats. In the postgame press conference, head coach Martin Ingelsby and fifth-year guard Kevin Anderson showed signs of cheerfulness for their season accomplishments despite the end of Anderson’s career as a Blue Hen.

“It was an honor to coach those guys,” Ingelsby said of the team’s seniors. “We’ll have some time to reflect on this, and hopefully I can go out and buy them a beer sometime soon and enjoy that moment with them.”

Although there was an upbeat feeling to the press conference, three of Delaware’s seniors — Anderson, Ryan Allen and Dylan Painter — could be seen sharing emotional embraces with teammates when they were checked out of the game.

After a Thursday where St. Peter’s, No. 12 New Mexico State and No. 12 Richmond pulled off shocking upsets, Friday in Pittsburgh epitomized the exact opposite: the agony of defeat, even when defeat is the expectation.