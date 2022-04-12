Commentary: The NFL’s hypocrisy towards its treatment of women only continues to worsen

Tara Lennon/The Review

Senior sports reporter Alex Philippsen takes a deeper look into the NFL’s decisions and actions regarding sexual misconduct cases, particularly one involving quarterback Deshaun Watson.

BY

Senior Sports Reporter

Back in December of 2018, I wrote an article for my local community college newspaper regarding the National Football League’s (NFL) failure to punish those who have mistreated women in domestic and/or sexual abuse. Those names included running backs Ray Rice and Kareem Hunt, as well as former linebacker Rueben Foster.

It also mentioned former FBI director Robert Mueller’s 2015 65-page report to the NFL and how it can better improve its investigations towards players involved in domestic abuse cases.

Looking ahead more than three years now, one would think that the NFL had finally figured it all out by now, right?

Wrong.

As a matter of fact, despite the league’s promotion for more women in the workplace, the league has somehow managed to make its overall image towards women even worse than before—so bad to the point where even the U.S. Congress has to get itself involved.

That involvement, of course, is in reference to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform involvement in the NFL’s investigation on allegations of workplace misconduct and sexual harassment made against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. The investigation found that sexual harassment incidents were common under Snyder’s leadership.

Now, one would think that the NFL would invoke strong punishments on Snyder, including him being forced to sell his football franchise, right?

Wrong again, I’m afraid.

The NFL, instead, fined Snyder just $10 million. Snyder’s net worth is $4 billion.

To make matters even worse, a full written report can’t be made public without Snyder’s consent. The whole aftermath with this investigation has been a complete farce.

Just to delve into the context of these allegations made against Snyder, they include Snyder requesting for an outtakes video involving the team’s cheerleaders being shown topless, as well as Snyder inappropriately touching a former female employee during a team dinner and trying to force that same employee into his limousine.

While it’s said that the NFL is conducting a second investigation on Snyder, with this one planned to be made public after its conclusion, the fact that Snyder is still sitting as Washington’s team owner after the first investigation’s conclusion really reveals the hypocrisy that goes around the NFL and its attempts to improve equality towards women in the workplace.

It also further shows the league’s failure to learn from its past mistakes that they made involving punishment on those that commit domestic and/or sexual acts of violence against women.

To add more fuel to the fire, this isn’t the only scandal the NFL has managed to screw up recently: enter Deshaun Watson.

As of right now, the new Cleveland Browns quarterback faces 22 civil lawsuits involving both sexual misconduct and assault. While a grand jury declined to indict criminal charges on Watson, the accusations themselves, let alone the number of accusations themselves, are pretty damning.

His punishment? Being traded from the lowly Houston Texans to a Super Bowl-contending Browns team as well as signing a new 5-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract.

And what did the league do? Absolutely nothing. It didn’t place Watson on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which would’ve prevented him from being traded and/or paid in the place. The league didn’t even place Watson on the list throughout its whole investigation, which is still ongoing, so Watson still got paid while voluntarily sitting out games for the Texans all of last season.

For a league looking to embrace equality for women in the workplace, they seem to be doing a counter-intuitive job by letting an NFL owner and a superstar quarterback get away with sexual misconduct towards women.

Looking back at the article that I previously wrote three years ago, I never would have thought the NFL’s ineptitude in handling cases involving violence against women would reach levels that are this bad. At the same time though, it doesn’t surprise me either, sadly.

The NFL’s hypocrisy towards its treatment of women only continues to worsen.