Commentary: Women’s basketball heads into postseason with questions to answer

Defending a championship is no easy task.

Doing so with a new coach, a new roster makeup and in a new-look bracket format might make the challenge even harder.

So this year’s Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) tournament might be less about protecting a title for Delaware and more about finding closure and answers on how year one of the Sarah Jenkins era stacks up.

Jenkins and the Blue Hens will be shooting for the stars this weekend at Towson University, where the CAA will crown a champion and award an auto bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The path for No. 8 Delaware (16-13, 9-9 CAA) will begin Thursday, facing off with No. 9 Hampton (11-17, 8-10). Due to the expanded conference size and tournament bracket, a win against the Pirates would only be the first of four needed for the Hens. They will have to win Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday to claim the crown (the top four seeds have Thursday off).

On the men’s side, the bracket went chalk as all of the top four seeds who had an extra bye day advanced to the semifinals (the Delaware men falling to No. 3 Towson on Sunday night). There has been much more parity on the women’s side all year, but the added game for all seeds below No. 4 is a huge hurdle.

And the Hens will likely find themselves in a dogfight to win their first contest and advance to the quarter finals (which would be versus No. 1 Towson, in their home confines of SECU Arena).

Delaware closed out the regular season with a head-scratching loss at Hampton, which set up the clash between the Blue Hens and the Pirates in the CAA’s second round. Hampton came back from 16 down in the second half and used a 31-point fourth quarter to down Delaware 77-72.

Jenkins’ team shot 38.5% to Hampton’s 34.7% and outrebounded the Pirates, 50-34. But those positive marks were wiped away by a whopping 30 turnovers (19 in the second half) – captain guard Kharis Idom had 12 herself. Hampton’s full-court press gave Delaware fits.

Thursday will serve as the chance for immediate revenge at Hampton, with the winner facing the top-seeded Tigers just 24 hours later. In a weird way, falling to the No. 8 seed may have been just what Delaware needed to see a path past the quarterfinals and into Saturday’s CAA semifinals.

The No. 2 Drexel Dragons (21-8, 13-5) had a surprising defeat at home to North Carolina A&T (18-11, 12-6) on Saturday that allowed Towson to jump them for the tournament’s top seed. If Delaware had won their game Saturday, they would be the No. 7 seed, meaning a win sends them to a quarterfinal game against Drexel.

And competing with the Dragons has been a handful for Jenkins and the Hens. Two double-digit losses to Drexel came by a combined 28 points this season, compared to two dogfights with Towson: a 69-66 loss at home in January and a 67-65 loss on the road in February.

Freshman point guard Nakiyah Mays-Prince had 12 points off of the bench in each of those tight contests, though her status for this weekend is unknown. She missed Delaware’s regular season finale, while in the concussion protocol.

Despite coming into the postseason off of a rough loss, 6-foot-2-inch center Klarke Sconiers has been heating up for the Hens. She missed time herself in early February, but in her last six games, she has scored double-digit points in all but one matchup where she had nine points.

Sconiers got back to her usual spot in the starting five in the last three games to close out the season, scoring 20 points in wins versus North Carolina A&T and Stony Brook, two of the CAA’s top five teams in the standings.

She had 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field in Saturday’s defeat, so getting her and starting forward Makayla Pippin (six points, 11 rebounds versus Hampton) more involved will certainly be a point of emphasis for the Blue Hens to assure they fix their mistakes from how Saturday resulted.

If they can do so, a third crack at taking down Towson awaits. And if the Hens upset the Tigers, only then will they be in the tournament’s semifinals, with two games still left to win to defend the trophy.

The nature of winning a CAA Championship has changed and extended in length, and this year’s Delaware team is worlds different from last season’s squad led by former players such as Jasmine Dickey, Ty Battle, Tyi Skinner and Lizzie Oleary.

In order to have success in Towson, Maryland, the Blue Hens must find a way to take care of the ball, break the full-court press and close out games under pressure. If they can do those things, Jenkins’ first season at the helm may include a dose of CAA tournament success.