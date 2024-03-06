Commentary: Women’s basketball skidding into final week of regular season

KONNER METZ

Fourth quarters have not been friendly to the Blue Hens this season. It began with a one-point loss to Lehigh University in November, the second game of the season.

Most recently, Delaware women’s basketball has dropped two heartbreakers to close out the home schedule – 66-65 Friday against Campbell University and 54-49 Sunday hosting Elon University. Each time, the Blue Hens were ineffective on possessions in which they had the opportunity to tie or take the lead with under 10 seconds remaining.

With the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) tournament looming, Delaware has limited opportunities to seize momentum and make the most out of what has been a disappointing campaign in the second year under Head Coach Sarah Jenkins.

Delaware (10-18, 6-10 CAA) is 2-13 in games decided by single digits and heads into road contests at the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) and the College of Charleston this Thursday and Saturday, respectively. The Hens will look to break a three-game losing streak and the poor taste left by a gut-wrenching Senior Day loss Sunday.

The Blue Hens scored a season-low 49 points and coughed up the ball a season-high 28 times. Perhaps more worrying was the ineffectiveness from the field: Delaware shot just 34% and went 5-for-20 from downtown, all of those threes coming from senior guard Rebecca Demeke.

Currently sitting in a tie for ninth in the conference standings, winning at least one road matchup before the regular season ends is a must for a team that desperately needs a jolt of energy prior to postseason action in Washington, D.C.

Bright spots as the season closes

Despite struggles since the start of the season, new faces have emerged for the Blue Hens. Demeke has been on fire in the last three weeks. In four of her last six, she has made at least four three-pointers, shooting over 50% from beyond the arc in each of those games.

Earlier in the year, junior point guard Sydney Boone referred to Demeke as an “Energizer Bunny” for the group, saying that the team knows Demeke will hit open threes without a problem. With 54 made long balls on 40% shooting, the sharpshooter has often been Delaware’s best go-to on offense.

Sunday’s loss, though, did show Hens fans another rising star aside from Demeke. Freshman center Ande’a Cherisier took over at times late in the game, working through contact for two buckets while drawing fouls.

Cherisier scored 15 points (5-of-9 from the field) and now has double-digit outputs in nine of her last 13 appearances. The star newcomer from Baltimore won CAA Rookie of the Week in late January and figures to be a go-to option in the paint the rest of the way for the Delaware offense.

Road trip to close the season

With the home portion of the schedule complete, Delaware will prepare for UNCW (5-22, 3-13 CAA) and Charleston (19-8, 11-5 CAA). The Blue Hens handled UNCW 73-35 in mid-February at home, while the Cougars will square off against Delaware for the first time this year.

At 17.5 turnovers per game, ball security is sure to be an area of focus the rest of the way for Delaware. The same issue plagued the squad last year, as Delaware ended its regular season with 30 turnovers in a loss versus Hampton University and followed it up with 26 giveaways in a CAA tournament bow-out against the same Pirates.

The Hens will likely have a first-round bye, but advancing further in the tournament will be no easy task – and Jenkins will need to find consistency on offense aside from Demeke and Cherisier to make a run in the nation’s capital.