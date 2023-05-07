Controversy over the flag of Iran sparks petitioning and an interim solution 

BY TABITHA REEVES

Co-Managing News Editor

Trabant Student Center is widely known for the abundant foreign flags that deck the ceiling, windows and walls. From the Netherlands to China and everything in between, the international flag display has a flag hung for every nation that at least one international student at the university calls home.

The exhibit is dynamic – it is subject to change every year depending on the accepted or graduated foreign student populations. But in October a new type of modification was requested by one Iranian professor. Daniel Armani, a professor from the Lerner College of Business, approached Trabant management with a petition that bore over one hundred signatures.

“When I noticed that they had raised the flag of the Islamic regime at the university, I was really surprised,” Armani said. “And it is ridiculous that we have the flag of the Islamic regime in a university in the United States for several reasons.”

What Armani referred to as the “flag of the Islamic regime” is the official United Nations (UN) flag of Iran. However, that banner is far from representative of the Iranian people, instead representing the “enemy of Iranians” according to Armani.

“It doesn’t make sense to raise their flag anywhere in the world because they are not a legitimate government,” Armani said. “They are a terrorist regime that has occupied Iran.”

The regime’s oppressive brutality against civilians in Iran, particularly violence against women, has sparked national protests, drawing the attention of global powers. This human rights crisis only continues as discriminatory laws and repressive authority forces leave little room for the citizens’ freedoms, such as to speak and assemble.

Armani further pointed out that the United States has little to no positive relations with Iran and that the hanging of the American flag in Iran under the current regime is not only frowned upon, but forbidden.

Tony Doody, the executive director of University Student Centers, explained that upon hearing the complaints of Iranian faculty like Armani, a new flag was put up in January to replace the official flag. The flag that is currently on display maintains the colors and striped design of the previous one but exchanges the symbol in the center for an outline of Iran.

Just a few months later, in March, one Iranian student who asked to remain unnamed expressed concern over the removal of the official UN flag for the country.

“Even within one nation of origin there’s always going to be a broad spectrum of political beliefs, convictions about patriotism and what that means,” José-Luis Riera, vice president of student life, said. “We want to make sure to do … what the display was created to do, which was to honor and celebrate these countries.”

To amend the conflict, Doody reported that it will soon be announced that both the official UN flag and the faculty-suggested flag will be hung. This is only an interim solution until more consultation can be had. The final outcome of what flag will fly in Trabant is yet to be determined.

“I think part of the reason we’re in this situation is because there’s not actually a, quote unquote, neutral flag, if you will,” Riera said.

At the moment, there is no criteria in place regarding what makes a flag fit to hang on university soil, according to Riera. In light of this situation specifically, he hopes to organize a student and faculty group that will be responsible for developing a framework that addresses what flags should be hung and why before the next semester begins.

The Iranian student population changes every academic year. This year it has zero undergraduates but 68 students in other programs, such as doctorate, master’s and the English Language Institute, according to data provided by the Center for Global Programs & Services. This number has increased from the 2020 headcount of 46 Iranian students.

“The Iranian students hate that flag,” Armani said, referring to the flag claimed by the present regime. “The Iranian people hate that flag. Of course it is not 100% of Iranians who hate that flag, but it’s more than 90%.”

While many students participating in this debate asked to remain anonymous or were unable to be reached, given that there was no registered student organization involved, Riera emphasized that students would be consulted in making final decisions, as the conversation surrounding the flag of Iran continues.

“Part of our goal in student life is to learn to move through controversy in a civil way,” Riera said. “And so, this is not a bad thing in the sense that it’s an opportunity to face the reality of our world and the diversity in our world and some of the tensions that come when you put a bunch of people from a lot of different places and a lot of different ideological viewpoints in one place to study.”