KEL MARQUEZ

Staff Writer

Dear cherry blossom trees,

I’ve been waiting patiently this past year for your flowers to bloom. Sitting below your bare branches on long, cold winter nights, I’ve wondered when I’d see your pink petals once again. Today I saw thousands of your pink buds. I want to believe they’re blooming for me.

Your color reminds me of a sweet innocence I once knew. An innocence below a row of cherry blossoms that lead to my old elementary school. I remember running under branches of your kind with a gentle sting in my lungs from the early spring weather. My cheeks were tinted as pink as your brightest petals. These are my earliest memories of falling in love with the world.

There’s a two-story home I walk past every day: a bright white home with dark green window shutters. Right beside it is the most beautiful cherry blossom tree I’ve ever seen, a tree that is twice the size of the home. Every time I pass it, I see these glimpses of my childhood. Sweet innocence returns to me for just a moment. Most days, I forget that I’ve grown, because your blossoms make me feel so young.

Your wilted petals collect against the curb, mixing with dead leaves and dirt. But still, your petals are the most beautiful I’ve ever seen. I want to pick up those wilted petals, wait below you with a basket and catch the ones that have yet to fall. I’d selfishly keep you to myself.

I know that pink won’t last forever, but I dream that it does. Someday, you’ll turn green, and on that day, I’ll learn to love green. When autumn returns, I’ll learn to love you then. And when your petals begin to fall, and when winter has stripped your color from the world, I’ll wait for you again.

One day, I’ll live in a home with a cherry blossom twice its size beside it. Every spring, my innocence will return.