Delaware cancels Republican presidential primary

ETHAN GRANDIN

Associate Visuals and Layout Editor

The Delaware Department of Elections announced Tuesday the cancellation of the state’s presidential primary, originally scheduled for April 2.

Senate Bill 241 was introduced to the state legislature last week to “expand the timeframe in which a candidate may withdraw from the presidential primary election,” according to the Delaware General Assembly’s website.

The bill passed the legislature 37-0 with two not voting and two absent in the Delaware House of Representatives, and 19-1 in the Senate with one no vote and one absent.

The sole vote against came from State Sen. Kyle Evans Gay (D-Talleyville), which contains sections of Brandywine Hundred and the Ardens.

“I’m just concerned that … we struggle with voter education, we struggle with disinformation and I just can’t put a value on clear information,” Gay said.

Gay went on to speak about how changes at the last minute may continue to confuse voters in Delaware.

The cancellation comes on the heels of Nikki Haley suspending her presidential campaign on March 6 after massive losses on Super Tuesday to the now-nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Originally, Delaware law would not allow for Haley’s removal from the ballot due to her quick withdrawal and suspension of her campaign. However, with the passing of the bill, she can now be removed from the ballot.

The primary election would cost $1.5 million to “run a useless election,” State Sen. Dave Lawson, the primary sponsor of the bill, said.

Delaware’s Democratic presidential primary has not set a date, as President Joe Biden was the only Democrat to file in the state.

Gov. John Carney has signed the bill, which now becomes law and will expire at the end of the year.