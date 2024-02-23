Delaware falters in second half, loses 90-71 to Charleston

KONNER METZ

It did not take long for the defending Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) champions to warm up in the Bob Carpenter Center Thursday night.

The College of Charleston spoiled a marquee home game for Delaware, dominating the Blue Hens in the second half en route to a 90-71 victory.

The Cougars (21-7, 12-3 CAA) kept a comfortable grip on first place in the conference standings, putting Delaware (17-11, 9-6 CAA) in a spot where a top-four seed and extra day of rest during the CAA tournament may no longer be attainable.

Delaware kept pace in the first half Thursday, but a 10-2 Charleston run at the end of the first frame and start of the second allowed the Cougars to extend their lead to double digits at 50-38. From there, the Blue Hens defense had no answer for a fast-paced onslaught, including 20 points from junior guard Kobe Rodgers.

“For about 15 minutes it was a good back-and-forth game,” Delaware head coach Martin Ingelsby said. “And then they got the separation they needed to, and we could just never get ourselves back into it.”

Points in the paint favored Charleston, 52-32. 6-foot-11-inch freshman forward James Scott punished the Hens inside with a handful of dunks, including an alley-oop to extend his team’s advantage to 71-57 late in the game.

Scott finished with 13 points and six rebounds, while junior forward Ante Brzovic had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Brzovic had no trouble finding teammates making backdoor cuts to the net.

Graduate guard Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led Delaware with 14 points, while senior forward Jyáre Davis and fifth-year guard Jalun Trent finished with 13 and 12, respectively.

“I think it was obvious, we didn’t have good transition defense today,” Drumgoole Jr. said after the game. “We weren’t able to knock down shots, it was hard for us to execute. And I think ultimately it was hard for us to rebound. We let them kill us on the offensive glass.

“One of our biggest keys to this game was trying to control the pace, and I think we did a horrible job at that.”

While the Hens scored just a few points below their 74.6 per game average, only five of 22 three-point attempts connected. Sophomore guard Cavan Reilly struggled from outside, going 1-of-5 from beyond the arc on the night, finishing with five total points.

But to Ingelsby, it all started with the defensive failures.

“I just thought made basket, missed shot, they just got out in transition – and we were just lost,” Ingelsby said. “And that comes back to our effort, our execution, our ability to communicate on the defensive end where we’re giving guys wide-open threes and layups. And then a lot of breakdowns defensively where they’re able to get some cuts, some screens, some wide-open looks. We could never get enough stops.”

Charleston kept its spot atop the conference leaderboard, one full game ahead of second place. Delaware lost an opportunity to remain tied for fourth place; it now occupies a sole sixth-place standing with nine conference victories.

Only three games remain for the Blue Hens, and with only four teams receiving two days off in the CAA tournament bracket, winning out may not be enough to reach the top four.

Drexel University, Hofstra University and Towson University are all 10-5 in a tie for third place. Hofstra owns the tiebreaker over Delaware, while the Tigers split with the Hens in a home-and-home.

Delaware’s next opportunity to make headway in the standings comes Monday night at home, as the Drexel Dragons (17-11, 10-5) make a short trip south to Newark. The rivalry game will air on CBS Sports Network and 91.3 FM WVUD.

Drexel handled Delaware back in January in Philadelphia, winning 86-67 behind a spectacular 18-point performance from sophomore guard Justin Moore. 6-foot-10-inch senior forward Amari Williams will likely pose a similar challenge to Delaware as the Charleston bigs did Thursday.

“We’ve got to be able to regroup,” Ingelsby said after the Charleston game. “I think that’s a challenge for Jyáre Davis and Christian Ray, to be better and to be able to lead this team and see how they respond. It was a big game for us, and we didn’t get it done. We’re at that point now where you’ve gotta be able to handle your business on your home floor.”