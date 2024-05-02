Delaware lawmakers introduce legislation for an Office of the Inspector General 

ETHAN GRANDIN

Political Coordinator

Back in March, State Sen. Laura Sturgeon introduced Senate Bill 21 to the Senate floor, legislation that would set up an Office of the Inspector General.

The office would be independent of both the Auditor’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General.

“The prevention of fraud, waste, mismanagement, corruption, and abuse of governmental resources is necessary for Delaware residents,” the most recent iteration of the bill read.

Delaware is one of 15 states that do not currently have an Office of State Inspector General.

The legislation requires the Delaware secretary of state to assemble a 15-person selection panel and suggest three candidates. The governor will then nominate one of the candidates to be the inspector general and seek Senate confirmation.

The inspector general’s term would last five years. The IG can appoint their staff as well. A General Assembly fiscal note outlines the cash flow that the new office will be receiving.

For the first fiscal year, which would be 2025 if SB21 passed and signed by the governor, the office would receive upwards of $500,000. Included would be a one-time start-up cost of $100,000.

In FY26, the cost is expected to be over $1.3 million, which includes personal and operating costs. By 2027, the cost will rise to about $1.4 million.

“I think it ends up kind of paying for itself,” State Rep. Cindy Romer, a co-sponsor of the bill, said. “I do think it’s needed. We have an amazing state auditor, but there are limits to what that department can take on.”

The Office of the Inspector General was proposed in the House during the 151st General Assembly in 2022.

The push for this legislation comes after former State Auditor Kathy McGuiness became the first sitting statewide public officeholder to be convicted of criminal charges – two misdemeanors, official misconduct and conflict of interest.

“I think it could be what propelled it,” Romer said. “At least at this time.”

Most recently, the Delaware Supreme Court overturned a conviction for official misconduct, though it was ruled she had a fair trial. The ex-auditor has now filed to run for a representative spot in Delaware’s 14th District, which includes Rehoboth Beach, Lewes and Dewey Beach.

“I think this may have been the catalyst to get it maybe in this session, but I think it’s bigger than just that one issue,” Romer said.

The legislation has been assigned to the Senate finance committee as of April 17 and has yet to come out of that committee.