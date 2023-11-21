Delaware looks to bounce back from injury-laden disappointment against Villanova

KONNER METZ

Editor-in-Chief

Contact: eic@udreview.com

With 5:11 remaining in the second quarter Saturday at blustery but bustling Delaware Stadium, Delaware was in a bind. It was forced to call upon its third-string quarterback, already down 7-0 against rival Villanova University in a game where the winner would clinch at least a share of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Football title.

True freshman Nick Minicucci trotted onto the field, led the Blue Hens 50 yards in under two minutes and delivered a strike to tight end Braden Brose down the sideline for a 39-yard touchdown – Minicucci’s second of his young collegiate career.

Evened up at 7-7, Delaware was right back in the mix with the Wildcats. Then, reality set in, and Minicucci’s limited reps along with a bevy of other injuries made the afternoon a long one for the Delaware offense while its defense wore down.

Minicucci completed just seven passes afterward, finishing the day with a 9-of-21-for-55-yards statline in the 35-7 defeat. A stout Villanova defense picked off the freshman twice, taking advantage of injuries to Delaware’s top two quarterbacks, Ryan O’Connor and Zach Marker, and to starting guard Bradly Anyanwu.

Head coach Ryan Carty said that Minicucci’s lack of reps in practice affected his ability to run the offense during Saturday’s loss.

“Of the game plan going into the game, Nick could run everything but he hadn’t repped any of it,” Carty said. “The playbook’s there. The game plan was probably just a little bit more intricate than probably he was ready for.”

The Wildcats mostly contained senior running back Marcus Yarns (18 carries for 97 yards), putting pressure on the Blue Hens to move the ball through the air with a reserve at the controls. Compounding the pressure on Minicucci and the passing offense was a game script that saw Villanova jump out to a 21-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

Despite a tough go of it Saturday, Carty expressed confidence in what Minicucci did show against Villanova.

“He got thrown into a tough situation,” Carty said. “I was proud of his demeanor. I think he played well under the circumstances.”

The 6-foot-2-inch signal caller from New Jersey did take snaps in three road games earlier this year, going 15-for-23 with a touchdown against Hampton University. But experience like that came as the Blue Hens were routing their opponents.

“It’s a matter of time with every freshman at most positions, and that quarterback position is really tough,” Carty said. “…The mental side needs to catch up to what they may be prepared for physically. It’s one thing getting reps at the end of games and it’s another thing getting reps in the second quarter of a rivalry game.”

With Lafayette College looming this Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs, all eyes will be on the depleted quarterback depth for the Hens.

Minicucci expected to start at QB

Carty told the media Monday that “it doesn’t look good” for O’Connor, who suffered a “lower-body” injury against Villanova. O’Connor stayed dressed on the sideline, using an exercise bike, but never returned to the game after sustaining the injury.

Marker, who often operated as the No. 2 quarterback this year but filled in impressively for O’Connor against Hampton and Towson University, is expected to be out for the season after a serious injury from Saturday’s second quarter.

Senior center Brock Gingrich was impressed with how Minicucci stepped in amidst adverse circumstances.

“I think he’s calm, cool and collected,” Gingrich said. “I think that’s what anybody would like to have in the huddle. Just seeing him go out there in that situation. It may have not gone our way, but just his attitude and just the way he went about it, that just shows his character.”

Fellow freshman Daniel Lipovski and sophomore Noah Sanders are expected to receive increased quarterback reps during practices this week.

“We’re not going to be completely basic [this] Saturday,” Carty said. “We’re going to do our best to put a product out there that’s still variable, still not very predictable. And I think we’re very capable of doing that with the people in our room at the quarterback position.”

Rebounding from rivalry disappointment

Delaware cannot seem to solve its Villanova problem that now spans the tenures of four Blue Hen head coaches. The Wildcats have won 11 of the last 12, with Delaware’s only triumph in that span coming in the spring 2021 football season that was postponed from fall 2020.

The Hens have not won at home versus the Wildcats since 2004.

“We got punched a little bit in that game,” Carty said about the latest setback. “We had less than a day really to figure out why that happened and how we can change it.”

While the Wildcats (9-2, 7-1 CAA) will enjoy a first-round bye in the FCS playoffs as the No. 8 seed, Delaware will prepare for the Lafayette Leopards, a similar situation to last year’s regular-season ending.

Last year, Villanova won 29-26 in the Battle of the Blue, but Delaware squeaked into the 24-team playoff bracket. Carty regrouped his squad en route to a 56-17 thrashing of Saint Francis University in a first-round home matchup.

“We spent a lot of time together during Thanksgiving break,” Carty said of 2022. “Didn’t really have many other distractions, no school, not really a lot of people on campus. It was just kind of us going out and handling our business and preparation.”

Delaware could have especially benefited from a postseason bye week to heal its high injury count, but it instead must solider on into a win-or-go-home opener on Saturday.

“It’s a whole new season,” graduate defensive end Chase McGowan said. “It’s completely separate from what we did in the regular season. Now it’s really the time where we have to make sure everything’s going on every cylinder. We just can’t make silly mistakes, we’ve gotta play clean.”