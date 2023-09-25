Delaware men’s soccer seeks redemption on the road after shutout loss to Monmouth

BY RYAN GIBB

Staff Reporter

On Friday at Grant Stadium, the Delaware men’s soccer team (5-2-2) suffered a 4-0 loss to Monmouth University (4-1-3).

Freshman centerback T.J. Hastings almost captured an early lead for the Blue Hens, ringing a header off of the crossbar from a corner kick.

After a slow-paced first half, Monmouth quickly strung together a trio of goals after fifth-year forward Ben Zakowski sparked some momentum with a flashy volley in the 56th minute.

By the 65th minute, Monmouth was up 3-0 thanks to goals from freshman forward Arturo McConnochie and senior defender Bastian Hatcher.

Tallying no shots on goal, the Hens struggled to maintain possession and connect offensively.

Delaware had only lost one game coming into this matchup against Monmouth, stamping an impressive 5-1-2 record.

Beating household names like Rutgers in the season opener and Loyola University Maryland the week after, this Blue Hens squad led by Head Coach Tommy McMenemy had showcased an exciting combination of grit and flair.

Despite the loss, junior captain Sam Donnellan and senior forward Carlos Fernandez have proven themselves to be staples on offense, each recording six goals on the season so far.

On the backend of the field, the freshmen pair Hastings and Sean Smith have solidified their spots as the team’s centerbacks.

In order to return to their winning ways, these fairly young Hens will have to produce more on the attack, patch up some holes on defense and play a more polished, poised game.

The Blue Hens will go on the road to face a 2-4-3 George Washington University team on Sept. 26. Delaware’s next home game is against Lehigh University on Oct. 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW

Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW