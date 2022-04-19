Delaware’s Dickey chosen by Dallas Wings in WNBA Draft’s third round

Patrick LaPorte/The Review

Jasmine Dickey (above) became the third Blue Hen ever to be drafted into the WNBA on Monday night, joining Tyresa Smith (2007) and Elena Delle Donne (2013).



For the past decade, two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne has served as the gold standard for Delaware basketball alumni at the professional level.

Now, Jasmine Dickey has a chance to work towards that mark. Last Monday night, the Baltimore, Maryland product was selected 30th overall by the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft, becoming the first Blue Hen drafted since Delle Donne was taken first overall by the Washington Mystics in 2013.

“I am going to the league,” Dickey said in a university press release. “It is just the beginning, I am excited and I am ready to get to work. This is what I worked so hard for and I am so happy to see it pay off.”

A two-time Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Player of the Year, Dickey put herself on the map the last two years of her college career. This past season, she ranked third nationally in scoring per game with 25.3 points, while pulling down over 10 rebounds to average a double-double.

Some of Dickey’s marvelous performances in her senior year gave her national recognition. In a November win versus Eastern Michigan, the guard/forward tallied 48 points on 19-of-36 shooting.

Just over two months later, Dickey put in a career-high and Bob Carpenter Center record 52 points in a win over Charleston.

It has been a busy end to the season for both Dickey and the women’s basketball program. A 27-point, 18-rebound performance propelled the Blue Hens to a CAA championship game win over top-seeded Drexel.

With their first NCAA tournament appearance clinched since the 2012-2013 season, the Hens were slotted as a No. 13 seed against No. 4 Maryland. The week of the game, Dickey announced her intention to declare for the draft and pursue her professional career.

That Friday, the Hens fell 102-71 to the Terrapins, but Dickey showed her skillset on a national stage with WNBA teams surely watching. She poured in 31 points and notched 10 rebounds for her 19th double-double of the season.

“I wanted to leave my mark, I know our team wanted to leave our mark and I think that’s what we did,” Dickey said after the season-ending loss. “We made national news, I feel like. We put Delaware on the map. That was the biggest goal, and we accomplished our goals along the way.”

Along with a resurgence for Delaware’s women’s basketball program, it became a career-changer for head coach Natasha Adair. Her success in Newark drew the eyes of others around the country, and ended up helping her take over as Arizona State’s new women’s basketball head coach nine days into the offseason.

Adair had led the Hens to a 95-58 record over her five seasons, a semifinal appearance in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament and the conference title this past March. She was also vital in the recruiting of Dickey to Newark.

To replace Adair, the university hired another coach who was instrumental in coaching Dickey during her early years as a Blue Hen: Sarah Jenkins. The former Delaware associate head coach and Penn State assistant coach was announced as the successor to Adair.

As Jenkins will look to sustain the program’s success without one of the best players in Delaware’s history, Dickey will look to make a name for herself in the Wings’ camp this spring.



The Wings and Dickey begin the WNBA season at home versus the Atlanta Dream on Saturday, May 7. Less than a week later, Dickey will potentially square off against Delle Donne in a matchup of Blue Hen greats, as the Washington Mystics host the Wings at Entertainment & Sports Arena.