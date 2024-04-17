Denis Villeneuve’s movies ranked

BY ALEX LAVINSON

Staff Writer

Denis Villeneuve is quickly emerging as one of this generation’s most notable filmmakers. He is known for his immense cinematic scope and ability to generate beautifully vast yet depressingly realistic worlds. However, as much as he is a titan in the modern sci-fi realm, Villeneuve has proven susceptible to his own substantiality, so much so that many of his efforts have featured lackluster conclusions and off-putting tonal imbalances.

Nevertheless, he is still worthy of the praise he garners, especially given how rare it is that someone with his brand of auteurism gets elevated to a global level. Villeneuve is the moment, so here is my ranking of all 11 of his full-length feature films.

11. “August 32nd on Earth” (1998)

Very few have seen Villeneuve’s debut picture, a quirky Canadian rom-com that would’ve been far more effective as a half-hour short. Regardless, his knack for creative camera work is present here, even if just as a newly planted sapling.

10. “Dune” (2021)

As much as others champion it, I find Villeneuve’s “Dune” both soulless and boring, primarily serving as two-and-a-half hours of subpar sequel setup. While its attempt at worldbuilding isn’t completely awe-shattering, at the very least, it feels transportive in brief spurts. Otherwise, it plays like something only someone married to the book could enjoy.

9. “Maelström” (2000)

This is another obscure early Villeneuve film that fails to set itself apart from the pack. It may feature narration from a talking fish, but “Maleström’s” unusual oddities play like mere gimmicks in the face of intrigue and provocation.

8. “Dune: Part Two” (2024)

Already advertised to the moon, Villeneuve’s highly anticipated “Dune” sequel is disappointing – I say this as one of the three people who doesn’t think it’s a stone-cold masterpiece. As much as it’s an upgrade in every respect from the first, it’s still an overlong rehashing of tired sci-fi tropes and dull direction. In short, it’s predictable.

7. “Sicario” (2015)

One of my biggest contentions with Villeneuve’s style is its inherently cinematic nature. “Sicario” is a prime example of a film that should feel grounded, considering its reality-based sentiment, but doesn’t due to how overtly Hollywood it is. It lacks the palpability that it tries to elicit. In turn, it feels empty and disengaging, outside of a few specifically haunting moments.

6. “Enemy” (2013)

A film that is at its best when it’s undeciphered, or chaotic, as its opening quote may suggest. It’s a highly psychological puzzle, only – once it reveals itself – it becomes almost too silly to function, due to its excessively intense tone and premise that’s inherently funny.

5. “Polytechnique” (2009)

While I don’t see much of a point in dramatizing such tragic real-life source material, Villeneuve gives it purpose with a solemnly beautiful final act, one that feels dignified even in its depiction of repulsive evil.

4. “Blade Runner 2049” (2017)

Developing a successful sequel to a film made over 30 years prior was no easy task, but with “Blade Runner 2049,” Villeneuve accomplished it. It may suffer from the same empty universe and lack of groundbreaking characters – in this case, the yawn-inducing antagonists – as something like “Dune.” But, contrarily, its mesmerizing hues and meditative substance allow it to expand on the significant philosophical themes of the original, offering what feels like a sublime purpose.

3. “Incendies” (2010)

The film that launched Villeneuve’s Hollywood career, “Incendies,” is a haunting depiction of the brutality and senselessness of war – in the form of a family-based mystery. Using a “Citizen Kane” (1941)-adjacent structure, the film slowly unwraps a life possessed by the treachery of love when faced with hate.

It may be unnecessarily bloated and thematically unfocused at times, but between its display of shocking imagery and the execution of one the most disturbing plot twists in cinematic history, it stands as one of Villeneuve’s most memorable and emotionally resonant.

2. “Prisoners” (2013)

Although not groundbreaking in its narrative or themes, “Prisoners” is an ultra-intense examination of morality and the actions it constitutes. Its staggering cast, fronted by Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, is only the tip of the iceberg in what makes the film so chillingly effective.

It’s pure psychological and physiological warfare for two-and-a-half hours, as each character is pushed to the brink of their humanity both inside and out. And although its major twist doesn’t pack as hard a punch as it intends to, the film finds sanctuary in its striking denouncement of violence.

1. “Arrival” (2016)

After three viewings, I’m still mixed on the film’s ambitious yet logic-defying climax, especially given how otherwise grounded it is. Regardless, “Arrival” remains Villeneuve’s most personally satisfying work. It’s the most realistic alien story ever put to screen. It creates meaning, rather than confusion, out of their existence.

At its core, it’s a story of discovery, language, love and time. As its serene montages set to “On the Nature of Daylight” reveal the beauty of memory, the film’s intense alien delineations work towards making peace, not war.

Above all, “Arrival” is Villeneuve’s most humane film. Through gracefully surveying the process of communication, it uncovers something meaningful and sincere – something that desires to be felt rather than understood.