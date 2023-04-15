Diary of a wimpy flower show vice president

BY DANNY TULL

Staff Writer

Greetings, Danny Tull here to give you the scoop on the university’s exhibit at the Philadelphia Flower Show. “Wait, the university has a flower show club… that’s so interesting,” is what I hear everytime I tell people what I do for fun. Well it’s that or, “Uh huh, that’s so cool. Hold on, my Denny’s order is ready.” I personally found it to be a very exciting, yet exhausting opportunity, but I was shocked to learn that not a lot of students know that the university participates in the flower show. So, as the club’s vice president, I’m here to exploit my position as a Review staff writer to give you the unofficial scoop.

So, you might be asking, “Danny, what’s so interesting about an entire event dedicated to floral design?” Well, my response to that would be, “What isn’t cool about an entire event dedicated to floral design?”As a society, we are often too preoccupied with the big issues of the world that we are constantly exposed to via social media and the news. Sometimes it’s a challenge to appreciate the beauty of nature and all of the wonderful organisms that inhabit the ball of water and dirt we call Earth. The flower show provides a space for organizations to express their love of plant life and art.



I couldn’t believe all the different types of organizations set up at the show, from colleges and high schools, to landscaping companies, florists and even art studios. Some of the exhibit’s designs were grounded in reality and felt like something anyone could do in their own yard. I met a very kindhearted and humorous exhibitor who made a giant flower hat garden, based on her beloved grandmother’s sun hat. That story still gets me choked up. However, two exhibits, one of a giant brain and the other a group of monsters playing around with giant flowers, completely took me out of reality.

Danny Tull/THE REVIEW

The show had an exhibit that resembled a disco club, with muscular mannequins, wearing the drippiest plant-covered outfits I had ever seen. Honestly, I was both jealous and motivated to hit the gym … eventually. Additionally, there were disco ball heads, which were a little bizarre.

There were also statues in other exhibits, which didn’t always lead to a fun experience. Sometimes they were just creepy, such as the one that looked like a recreation of the girl from “The Ring.”

The Philadelphia flower show was held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The convention center was a massive place, measured at 2.3 million square feet. Although, after having to walk through it many days in a row during the loading and unloading phases, I can say it does not feel that big. However, we did not get to fully explore the entire floor. Half of the convention center had vendors and other exhibits remained untouched by myself, and now that the show is over, I fear I will never get to enjoy the center in its entirety.

To be completely honest, the work experience, as fun as it was, required a surprisingly large time commitment. It took roughly six months to plan and build the entire exhibit, which stretched across two semesters. Out of that time, the actual building of sets lasted from late November to late February. The biggest issue was that people were busy, so not everyone could work the same days. This meant you could have days where as little as three people would be working at a time. Also, because we had to work longer, that meant we didn’t get back to campus ‘til real late, like times in the A.M.s (shudder). There was so much to do in such a short amount of time, but luckily, we managed to handle it.

One Friday during our presentation, me and one of my friends were driving up to water the plants, which is necessary to keep the plants alive throughout the week. Apparently, my friend did something to upset his Siri – she took us through a sketchy backroad in the middle of the night and while we were going down a hill, his car tire popped. We were stranded on the side of the road for an hour and a half. Thankfully, his parents had gone to the flower show a couple hours before and came to our rescue. The plants never got watered though, so who knows how they survived …

Overall, I had a pretty unforgettable time working on the flower show this year. As a senior, I am sad that it will be my last year as a part of the team. Not to sound cliché but it did really feel like a family. I wish the best to the rest of the team and hope that anyone who joins the flower show team in the future will get to have as crazy of an experience as I did this year.

Danny Tull/THE REVIEW