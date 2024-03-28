Digging in: The five biggest storylines entering the 2024 MLB season

BY

Staff Reporter

5. Can MLB fix its uniform disaster?

Newer is not always better, at least according to many baseball fans and players this spring.

Designed by Nike and produced and distributed by sports memorabilia goliath Fanatics, MLB’s new uniforms for 2024 have been almost universally panned by fans and players for being vastly inferior in quality to the older versions while also being more expensive.

Ostensibly designed to be lighter and more flexible, the new jerseys do away with the traditional cross-stitching and embroidery in favor of pressed-on laminate patches, numbers, names and logos.

Problems have also arisen with the new pants, which have become something of a viral sensation for their semi-transparent material.

“I know everyone hates them, we all liked what we had,” said Philadelphia Phillies all-star shortstop Trea Turner, speaking to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. took to social media to defend the new kit.

“These new uniforms fit better and feel lighter,” said Acuna, who has a sponsorship deal with Nike worth millions of dollars.

As MLB, Fanatics, Nike and especially Commissioner Rob Manfred face continued backlash, only time will tell if they will reverse course on the league’s unpopular new look.

4. What will happen to the Oakland A’s?

The ongoing relocation drama surrounding the Oakland Athletics continues into the regular season, as the storied franchise now faces the looming prospect of homelessness following this year.

A’s owner John Fisher announced his intention to move the team to Las Vegas last season, a decision widely panned by fans around the league. Last season, A’s fans staged a “reverse boycott,” packing the Oakland Coliseum and chanting, “Sell the team!” in a move meant to show that contrary to Fisher’s statements, the fans are not the problem.

The "sell the team!" chants are LOUD at the Oakland A's Reverse Boycott Game 🔊pic.twitter.com/rPGq40PRa2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 14, 2023

Baseball personalities and even players have spoken out against the move. Former A’s reliever Trevor May blasted Fisher in his retirement speech in October.

“To the A’s organization and every single person part of it, I love you all, every single one of you – except one guy. And we all know who that guy is,” said May, who finished his career with Oakland after playing for the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets.

May’s rant against Fisher continued for another several minutes, in which he further eviscerated the A’s owner for turning his back on the team’s loyal fanbase and for his notorious cheapness. The A’s have ranked dead last in MLB or nearly so in terms of payroll for years.

Now, complications have arisen with the proposed site of the new A’s ballpark in Las Vegas, as the team barely met the deadline to submit plans for the new stadium, and its plans between the end of its lease in Oakland and the expected opening of the new park in 2028 remain unknown.

The announced attendance at the Oakland A's reverse boycott game: 27,759.



And the crowd has been absolutely electric. Constantly engaged, chanting for John Fisher to sell the team and trying to remind everyone that Oakland losing baseball is a genuinely bad thing for the sport. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 14, 2023 The 2024 season could be the Athletics’ last in the Oakland Coliseum before interim accommodations are finalized in advance of a 2028 move to Las Vegas.

3. Can the Phillies dethrone the Braves?

The Phillies lost a heartbreaker of an NLCS last season, blowing a 2-0 and a 3-2 lead to hand the National League pennant to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Now Philadelphia stands poised to essentially run it back, chasing the championship it has been so close to for the past few years.

Fan-favorite slugger Rhys Hoskins and closer Craig Kimbrel both departed in free agency, after which the Phils signed veteran utility man Whit Merrifield, but they have otherwise largely stood pat.

The Phillies have signed Whit Merrifield to a one-year contract with an option for 2025. To make room for Merrifield on the 40-man roster, RHP Kaleb Ort was designated for assignment. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 19, 2024

“We like the guys we have in the clubhouse,” said President of Baseball Operations and de facto general manager Dave Dombrowski in an interview on 94.1 WIP.

The Phillies will attempt to get off to a faster start and compete with the Atlanta Braves for the NL East crown. The Braves have won the division in six straight seasons, but have lost to the Phillies in the postseason in each of the last two. The Phillies have not won the NL East since 2011.

The two teams figure to be in a two-way race, pending some surprise development. The Washington Nationals are still rebuilding and not expected to be competitive. The New York Mets also seem to be retooling if not rebuilding after a disastrous 2023 campaign led them to sell at the deadline and dump salary this offseason. The Miami Marlins did sneak into last year’s postseason as a Wild Card team, but Cy Young-winning ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara is out for the year, and the team has made no significant moves to improve its Major League roster.

The Phillies and Braves open the season with a rain-delayed three-game series at Citizens Bank Park on March 29, so the race to claim the East will begin immediately — or as soon as the weather permits.

2. Who will win a stacked American League?

To call the AL loaded might be an understatement.

The New York Yankees made a big splash as expected, acquiring superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. After a disappointing and injury-riddled 2023 that saw them miss the playoffs entirely, the Yanks hope to bounce back in a big way, and many analysts have picked them to win the AL East.

That is more easily said than done. They will face off against the Baltimore Orioles, winners of over a hundred games last year, and the Tampa Bay Rays. Both teams are stocked with young talent from two of the best farm systems in baseball and seem poised to improve upon their success from a year ago.

It doesn’t stop there. The reigning champion Texas Rangers will battle the veteran Houston Astros and resurgent Seattle Mariners for supremacy in the AL West. The Toronto Blue Jays made moves as well and could contend for a Wild Card spot. The Minnesota Twins are the overwhelming favorite to win the AL Central, and even the Detroit Tigers could conceivably take a jump toward contention on the backs of another group of promising young players.

1. Can Shohei Ohtani, now embroiled in controversy, put the Dodgers over the hump?

Out west, the Los Angeles Dodgers have wasted little time in assembling what some are calling a super team.

The Dodgers made by far the biggest acquisition of the offseason when they signed two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to a monster 10-year, $700 million dollar contract. Ohtani is the reigning American League MVP, his second such award in three seasons, and is widely considered the best player in baseball.

LA then followed that up by signing star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and former Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow. They join a stacked pitching staff while a lineup that now includes three former MVPs in Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Ohtani promises to provide plenty of run support.

The Dodgers are undoubtedly juiced with starpower. The question is, will it matter?

Despite winning at least 91 games every year since 2016, the Dodgers have little to show for it besides a World Series victory over the Rays at the conclusion of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when only 60 games were played in mostly empty stadiums.

Otherwise, the Dodgers have suffered a string of embarrassing first- and second-round playoff exits against inferior opponents despite the high pedigree (and pricetag) of their roster. Will Ohtani and their other additions be enough to make the difference? How will MLB’s investigation into Ohtani (for a scandal connecting both him and his former interpreter to millions in wire transfers sent to a bookmaking operation) hang over the club?

Time will tell.