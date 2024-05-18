E-52’s journey “Into the Woods”

BY MEGHAN FREEZE

Staff Reporter

Bacchus Theater, a small and dark room, lies in the basement of Perkins Student Center. However, during the weekend of April 25-27, the room was lit up with singing, dancing and acting as the members of E-52 Student Theater took to the stage.

E-52 has put on productions since 1923, its latest being “Into the Woods,” a theater classic originally written by James Lapine. The show may come off as daunting with a run time of over two hours, but E-52 dove headfirst.

Abigail McGraw, a senior student director, had her work cut out for her.

“It was a big project to tackle, and I think if I didn’t have such a big support system it would have been a lot more intimidating,” McGraw said. “But from the get-go, I felt a lot of support from the people around me.”

Support seems to be a common theme in E-52’s process of putting on a show. For Annabelle Brame, a senior fashion design major, a large component of E-52 was its community.

“They are so open and inclusive,” Brame said. “They are such a welcoming group of people with a huge passion for theater.”

Brame joined E-52 during her sophomore year and immediately felt at home.

“They were so welcoming from the moment I started,” Brame said. “On the first day, I walked in and everything was butterflies and rainbows.”

“Into the Woods” was Brame’s final show at both E-52 and the university. She was cast as the Witch, a substantial role in the musical.

“It was so exciting because the Witch was one of my dream roles for forever,” Brame said. However, with the role came nerves.

“I was scared, you can’t not say you aren’t because it’s such a noticeable role,” Brame said. “I spent a lot of time with our music director, Noah; he was so incredible and would work with me every single week.”

Cassi Daley, a freshman communication major, took on the role of the Baker’s Wife. Like Brame, she encountered the excitement that came with a lead role.

“It was so surreal because the Baker’s Wife has always been a dream role for me,” Daley said.

While excited for the role, Daley also faced the difficulties that came with being a lead. Luckily, E-52 members assisted her.

“Sondheim is a very difficult composer, and a lot of the starting keys to sing are impossible to find,” Daley said. “The music director, Noah, was so helpful. He made office hours to make sure everyone could get the help they needed.”

The effort it took to build the show together came through at closing night. Bacchus Theater hit capacity with a line still out the door. McGraw took on the responsibility of both directing and ticket sales.

“We had to find more chairs,” McGraw said. “I’m also the treasurer, and had to keep track of our ticket sales. I was out of director mode and in the treasurer headspace of, ‘We might have to hit fire capacity.”

However, spare seats were found for audience members in need. Multiple cast and stage crew members wheeled out new stacks of chairs, filling up more available space. Seat rows were expanded further, while entire new rows were added.

“We’ve never had that many people in a show, not since COVID,” McGraw said. “It felt rewarding to have my last show be one where so many people wanted to come see it and be involved in it.”

“All the emotions there were so much more heightened,” Brame said. “In a theater that small, whenever somebody laughs or reacts you can hear it. When there’s that many people we could hear the reactions which only made us perform harder, try to be funnier, try to be more dramatic, try to sell it.”

As the show came to an end, emotions ran high both onstage and in the audience.

“I could hear my friends who already graduated crying in the audience,” Brame said. “It was heartbreaking to go through but also so exciting because you did your job as a performer. I kind of got the message across because people are sniffling in the audience.”

On top of being able to play her dream role in a sold-out theater, Brame also appreciated the opportunity to make her own costume. As a fashion design major, it was another dream come true.

“Getting to be a fashion designer, wearing a costume I made during my dream role,” Brame said. “I’m just so unbelievably grateful. That was just the perfect send-off.”

While E-52’s production of “Into the Woods” has ended, the members say their passion and hard work continue.

“A rewarding aspect was being able to work with so many people, especially a lot of freshmen and sophomores in the cast,” McGraw said. “It was rewarding to work with so many new people and give them this first new experience and create something together.”

After tackling her role, Daley is looking forward to the future.

“I have so many friends in it that I talk to outside of meetings,” Daley said. “I was able to find a nice community of people who have the same passions as me. It’s such a beautiful thing to have especially on a big campus. I’m really excited for the fall and the shows we do.”

For Brame, although saying goodbye is hard, she is grateful to have had “Into the Woods” as her final E-52 experience – a sentiment shared by others in the club.

“Everyone was so supportive, and I think everyone loved the show because they resonated with the story so much,” Brame said. “It’s a great show with so many great parts and you can see a sense of skill in each of them.”

While sad to say goodbye, McGraw is grateful for her experience in the program, a feeling which appeared to be shared throughout the E-52 community.

“E-52 to me, throughout college, has been my safe space, my biggest community, where I’ve had my biggest supporters,” McGraw said.