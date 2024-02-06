Economics (Taylor’s Version): University enters the world of “Swiftonomics”

JOSHUA CILIBERTI

Associate News Editor

With the spring semester upon us, it is swiftly becoming a new era of teaching and learning for the university’s economics department.

Last October, Kathryn Bender, an assistant professor in the Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics, launched “Data Enchanted: Transforming Numbers into Knowledge,” an interactive workshop series focused on data visualization.

“We all have to work with data, whether you maybe even realize it or not,” Bender said. “I think it’s important that students know how to work that data and then communicate their results.”

As the workshop series teaches complex material and exposes students to fundamental economic tool sets such as Stata, Python and Tableau, Bender offered a unique theme in order to make the material more relatable – Taylor Swift.

“I noticed the excitement anytime she was brought up in class,” Bender said. “I wanted to tap into that and try to get students interested in data analytics. If you’re interested in the topic, it doesn’t feel like studying. It’s more fun.”

The workshop pulls data from the music streaming service Spotify, where students can access analytics — such as duration and popularity — that are associated with Swift’s songs and albums.

Although the eight-part program had its pilot launch in the fall semester with three sessions, the workshop will be restarted this spring, allowing interested students to not miss out on the action.

“I’m hoping that it’ll help me be able to do some more economic research, look at some more data and be able to really analyze stuff in a different way than I’ve been able to before,” Katarina Rodriguez Thomas, a junior international business major, said.

The workshop series was made possible as a result of the Paul J. Rickards, Jr. Teaching Innovation Grant, which awarded $5,000 in funding to support experimentation, collaboration and new approaches to teaching.

This academic year marks the inauguration of the grant, which was also given to instructors in the music, art and design, materials science, engineering and visual communications programs.

Similar to what was offered in the fall, each installment of the 90-minute workshop will revolve around a different topic, ranging from an introduction to Stata software to data cleaning, transformation and analysis preparation, Bender said.

“With data so abundant, the skills that students are going to need are going to be with working with that data,” Bender said. “We have to make sure that our curriculum evolves with what’s needed on the job market so that our students are prepared when they graduate.”

Last December, Time magazine selected Swift for its annual “Person of the Year” designation, an award given to the individual who had a great influence on that year’s headlines.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s “Beige Book,” Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert series resulted in increased travel and tourism-related revenue for the Delaware Valley, a region consisting of parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

“There’s undoubtedly an effect,” David Undus, a junior finance and economics double major, who also serves as a “data mentor” for the workshop series, said. “Everywhere her tour goes sees a giant spike in a bunch of people going and a bunch of people bringing business.”

In addition to the workshop itself, “Data Enchanted” also features a networking session where students and faculty members are able to connect with one another, make “friendship bracelets” and discuss economics topics in an informal environment.

One of the program’s goals is to attract more women to the university’s economics department, as they currently only make up approximately 25% of the major’s enrollment, Bender mentioned.

“The national average for schools like ours is 35%, so we’re still a little underneath,” Bender said, comparing the university to other “R1” institutions.

Under the Carnegie Classification of Institutes of Higher Learning, an “R1” institution is one that has “very high research activity.”

As it stands today, “Data Enchanted” is not a credit-bearing program; however, there is the possibility that it could expand into a semester-long course in the future.

According to Bender, a possible upper-level course could be themed around the economics of pop culture, opening the door for discussion on other celebrities beyond just Swift.

Regardless of the course delivery method, with Swift-themed economics courses popping up at colleges and universities across the nation, “Data Enchanted” marks the university’s entrance into “Taylor’s version” of economics – the study of “Swiftonomics.”

“She’s definitely paving the way as a very strong, monumental woman in economics,” Daniela Espada, a junior business analytics major, said. “She may not be directly crunching numbers or working with data, but she’s changing the lives of different people along the way.”