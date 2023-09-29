Editorial: $15,000 football attendance challenge is just a band-aid

Last year, the university incentivized student attendance at home football games with the Cockpit HENergy Challenge, rewarding a randomly selected student who attended every home game with $10,000 in student aid.

The campaign seems to have worked, as it is back again for this academic year. And this time, the reward has been bumped up to $15,000.

But the contest is truly just a band-aid for a larger issue that has rendered itself obvious in recent years: lacking student interest in attending athletic events.

Through four home games last year, the university reported a 30% increase in student attendance, the best since 2017. Over 700 students were alive up to that point in the student aid competition.

It is certainly conceivable that there will be similar success after a handful of home games this year. But the slim chance at tuition money can only do so much in bringing – and keeping – students at football games.

Students often flock out of the stadium after halftime, leaving bare seats and an emptier student section. As the season wears on, attending a game becomes less attractive. The weather declines, attending a game is checked off bucket lists and sometimes the team loses its early-season momentum.

There is a core challenge that the athletic department is constantly trying to overcome: apathy in regards to sporting events. With the facilities a 20-minute walk for some and a bus system that is spotty at best, just getting to a game is tough enough, contributing to that lack of enthusiasm.

Other schools have the advantage of a tighter campus and closer proximity to athletic fields, but Delaware does not. Students are therefore more inclined to opt for parties during the day or simply staying on the main campus instead of making the trek to South Campus for tailgates and games.

The university is not exactly the epitome of a sports school. There have been great successes across the board, but looking at the region as a whole, schools such as Penn State and the University of Maryland draw more interest from students looking to attend a college with a football culture.

The university does not have the same vibrancy and energy around tailgates, its top athletes and the experience of being at a game.

Delaware lacks that football culture partly because that is not what the university is known for in the first place. The culture also suffers due to the team’s competition – playing schools such as Elon and New Hampshire will not exactly catch the eye of the average 19-year-old college student.

So the $15,000 comes in to save the day. But is it really saving the day, or is it just a short-term fix that the administration is slapping on to the bigger problem of disappointing student turnout and interest?

At the football team’s home opener versus Saint Francis (PA) earlier this month, students packed their sections in the South endzone. They were raucous and provided a spark for the team during a heated game.

But students did not stay the entire way through, and the home opener always sets expectations for student interest higher than can be attained. As the season continues, it is almost inevitable that desire to come to games will wane and more empty seats will be seen throughout the student section.

For freshmen students, going to the first game is an attractive prospect, but for many, it will wear off soon. Being there is the perfect opportunity to check off a first-year bucket list item, post photos on social media accounts and never come back.

Upperclassmen often spend their Saturday afternoons and evenings in different ways, and without creating lasting fandom from students that will continue over the course of four years, that will be hard to change.

From afar, it seems to be part of the goal at the university to blossom those fandoms. However, the tuition money raffle is essentially a bribe to students and can be seen as a desperate attempt to manufacture a football culture and higher attendance.

In reality, other strategies such as marketing athletes, offering transportation and hosting events on The Green can have the same effect, just with a bit more intention. And those strategies are often successful, as seen when the university provides student buses to away games.

Waving money in the face of students is not going to fix the university’s school spirit and athletic attendance problems, and there are certainly a number of different concerns the money could be put towards: evenly reducing student tuition, installing air conditioning in dorms or establishing a scholarship handed out based on need.

While the tuition giveaway may be successful in bringing students to games, the university would be better off focusing on addressing the crux of the issue, which is an overall lack of school spirit and enthusiasm.

The Review’s editorials are written to reflect the majority opinion of The Review’s staff. This week’s editorial was written by Editor-in-Chief Konner Metz. He can be reached at konnerm@udel.edu.