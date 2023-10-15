Editorial: Information about campus safety should be a vital right for the university community

Since the start of the fall semester, the phones of students have been buzzing with UD Alerts, sometimes a few in the span of one week. From on-campus burglaries and robberies to instances of scams and fraud, it seems like there is something new occurring every day when it comes to such incidents on campus. These recent events have left students wondering: is campus as safe as we think it is?

The university has long prided itself on maintaining a safe and secure campus environment. However, the recent burglaries as reported by UDaily have raised serious concerns among students. One of the central questions being asked is why students are not always notified promptly about burglary incidents. According to the UDPD crime logs, there have been 19 reported instances of burglaries and thefts on the Newark campus so far this semester, but students have only been notified about a fraction of those instances.

UD Alerts are often only sent out when there is an immediate threat to the safety of students on campus. However, not all incidents meet the criteria for an alert, leading to a gap in communication and a lack of information on what is truly occurring on campus and within the area. This lack of information creates a sense of vulnerability and leaves people in the dark about potential threats to their safety.

It is important to note that while UD Alerts are a vital tool for campus safety, their effectiveness depends on various factors. When it comes to severe weather alerts, UD Alerts can be beneficial and give the information that is necessary. However, when it comes to crime on campus, the alerts usually fall flat.

Some issues students have found with the alerts are a lack of timeliness and clarity, as well as the fact that UD Alerts often offer little to no follow-up information on the aftermath of these incidents. For some, the recent burglaries have exposed shortcomings in this system, leading to calls for improvements.



Another issue to consider is that some students may not receive UD Alerts. It is possible that a significant number of students may not be signed up for the alerts or may not have updated their contact information. In such cases, the effectiveness of the alert system is compromised, however, not at the fault of the university.

While the recent burglaries have primarily occurred on-campus, there is also a growing debate about whether students should be informed about off-campus incidents. Many students live in off-campus housing, and their safety concerns extend beyond the boundaries of the university grounds. The university tends to often focus on on-campus security, but it should also extend its efforts to inform students about potential off-campus risks.

A recent example of this is the shooting that occurred at the Christiana Mall in April. While this incident occurred off-campus, it does indirectly affect students as many students either work at or visit the mall quite often. When student safety could be at risk, they deserve the right to be notified about it.

The UDPD’s crime logs, which are updated regularly on the UDPD website, serve as a valuable resource to the university community. These logs provide information about reported incidents on the university’s campuses, offering transparency and a record of criminal activity. An issue with these logs, however, is that they do not offer elaboration on the crimes that have occurred, meaning that it can be difficult to find out what has truly happened. Another common concern is whether students are aware that these crime logs exist and know how to view them.

It’s important that the university ensures that students are well-informed about the crime logs and how they can help students stay informed about crime on campus. The information is out there, but it is not widely publicized, leading to a real gap in knowledge when it comes to being aware of what is happening on campus.

It is essential that the university addresses the recent surge in on and off-campus crime with a multifaceted approach. This includes improving the notification system, ensuring that new students are aware of and are familiar with UD Alerts, evaluating the effectiveness of the UD Alert system and educating students about accessing the UDPD crime logs. A safe college experience both on and off campus is not a luxury, but a fundamental right for every member of the university community.

The Review’s weekly editorials are written to reflect the majority opinion of The Review’s staff. This week’s editorial was written by Beth Wojciechowski, associate arts and culture editor. She may be reached at bethwoj@udel.edu.