Editorial: Newark’s people deserves transparency from university in wake of proposed per-student tax

The City of Newark’s proposal of a per-student tax to the university last month garnered several reactions in the Newark community, from residents to students. Even though the community will be impacted overall, students will feel the sting internally as the university has to decide how to implement it.

The heated City Council meeting saw the resolution passed unanimously, meaning the city will now lobby the state legislature to pass a charter amendment for the resolution. To become law, the proposal has to pass through the Delaware General Assembly, get the governor’s signature and then come back to the council for a final vote.

The tax seems to have garnered surprise from the university itself.

“As a significant driver of economic development, educational growth and cultural vibrancy for the Newark community, UD strongly opposes any proposals by City Council that would impair opportunity and affordability for our students and partners who contribute so much value to Newark,” a university statement read.

However, the meeting and its ramifications display the lack of the university’s communication, both external and internal. Besides the potential domino effect the resolution might cause for commuter and international students, many of the university’s top administrators have not come forth and responded to negotiations.

Yet the resolution is not without reason. The City of Newark is currently running around a $6 million deficit and has had to levy increased property taxes on residents. However, since the university is tax-exempt, the city does not gain substantial revenue from the university.

Since 1965, the university has contributed $120,000 to the city’s revenue annually at a flat rate via payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT). If the property the university owns was taxable, it would generate plenty more money combined with the student fee. With the creation of UDPD’s funding in 2001 ($60,000 per year), increased student recruitment and adjustments for inflation, this results in over a million dollars on top of utility costs. Again, as the university is tax-exempt, the residents of Newark are left to make up what would have been gained from this contribution.

Other universities receive decent contributions from the cities they’re situated in, including in Dover (55.2%) and Wilmington (8.8%), but Newark (despite getting 12.9% in contributions) does not appear to be getting the same amount of support from the university.

As a result of the university’s financial situation, many budget measures have been taken, from the hiring and travel expense freezes (where students may not be able to begin new jobs on campus and non-essential travel is voided) to the complex housing situation despite renovations and expansions happening near Main Street.

However, not only has the university not renegotiated the PILOT program; there was no willingness to do so, let alone inform the students. The rising tuition and extra fees that are placed on students already harbor heavy, heightened reactions, and with the message sent out to them by the Student Government Association (SGA), it feels that students are being used as a shield and pushed into the fire by the university to clean up the mess it has left behind.

That being said, there are other faulty aspects in addition to the university’s actions to the resolution. How does the university prioritize spending its money if it is tax-exempt and building new buildings; yet be crying poor when they invite celebrities to appear at their events? The amount of money that goes into that cannot be cheap.

And what about the salaries of administrators? It’s possible to take a pay cut. Overall, it appears that it’s an assumption of privilege, with no one in the higher-ups thinking of the financial spectrum the students lie on.

The university seems to be flying over everyone’s heads, from the students to the city. The lack of information created exaggerated reactions and questions of qualifications, such as how commuter and out-of-state students will be affected and if the tax applies to them.

In addition, at the meeting held to vote on the resolution, Vice President John Long stormed out after a peaceful debate with the council, unwilling to even entertain the notion of the conversation.

It goes without saying that it does not look good on the university when the vice president storms out on the people who were trying to negotiate in good faith themselves. It acts against their best intentions and adds another point of how the university cares about the situation is sorely under par.

In any case, the council hopes for swift progress, wanting to pass legislation early enough for the 2025 budget year. With the recognition the university gives Newark as a college town, in the end, who does the responsibility fall on?

The university, who seems to give both sides the boot in terms of action? The council, with the rising anxiety regarding which students the tax will specifically affect and bringing the resolution to this point? Or the students, who are the direct targets of the resolution?

In the one moment where protection is needed for students, the university appears to have turned its back on them, from university administration members avoiding renegotiation to advising the SGA to create a statement that may suggest they were duped into creating a response for the administration.

As the place that puts Newark on the college map, the university needs to do better – for the city residents already paying taxes, the council and, most importantly, the students.

The Review’s editorials are written to reflect the majority opinion of The Review’s staff. This week’s editorial was written by Patricia Harden, a staff reporter. She may be reached at pharden@udel.edu.