Editorial: Students need to help make campus safer

It’s easy to look at past events that have happened and deduce that the university is unsafe, but as students, we could be doing more to keep ourselves and others aware of possible dangers.

Campus violence has been a grievance of many for as long as we can remember while being students. This issue is not isolated to the University of Delaware, violence exists on many college campuses around the country.

In recent months, there have been reports of burglaries and dangers on our campus that we feel could have been better addressed. On Feb. 19, the UD Alert system sent out an email explaining a possible burglary that was being investigated. In the past when a crime like this occurred, the alert has been sent out via text message as well. In this case, the alert was solely sent by email.

The burglary on Feb. 19 is not the only incident that has students feeling unsafe on campus. Students were once again alerted to another crime on Feb 28. The UD Alert System sent out an email describing a reported sexual assault that occurred in an Uber in the parking lot of Redding Residence Hall.

While it is helpful to get any kind of alert and information in general, the fact that both the alleged burglary and the alleged sexual assault happened in residence halls on campus increases the danger for students living there.

This slip-up by the university should be acknowledged and called out. However, the university does have some resources in place to keep students safe. The question is, are students using them? We at The Review urge students to speak up about issues regarding safety and advocate for change.

At the university, we have the blue light system and the University of Delaware Police Department (UDPD) shuttle service. While many of us know that these things exist, we can't say with confidence that we know how to utilize them properly if we ever needed to. This leaves us wondering how many other students are unaware of the resources available.

With dangerous situations such as burglaries or incidents of sexual assault that we have seen on our campus in the past year, students must know how to protect themselves by using what is provided. The blue light system and the UDPD shuttle service should be further publicized and emphasized as a method of protection for students. Students on campus should know how to use these systems and know that they are accessible.

The access to these resources on campus can be helpful, but it can leave students wondering: how helpful are they? How helpful is the blue light system if a student doesn’t know where the nearest one is, how to use it or what it’s for? The idea has merit as well as good intentions, but without student awareness, it’s not enough.

The same can be said for the UDPD shuttle service. Without the awareness and promotion of it, it’s not as effective as it could be.

Student awareness of university resources is key for the identification of gaps and the vocalization of problems within existing systems.

We want to see students safe and comfortable on campus. However, we know that isn’t always the case. Due to past events, students are now more aware than ever of the existent dangers. But we want to hear more from students who feel this way. So students: use your voice; speak up about what needs to be done; advocate for the change you want to see on campus.

It may seem like a helpless situation. It’s difficult to think of what preventative measures can be taken when the university already has some in place. But we strongly believe that if we as students become more involved and more aware, we can help keep ourselves and each other safe.

