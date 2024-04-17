Editorial: The communication department is putting Band-Aids on bullet holes

On April 4, freshmen, sophomores and juniors within the communication department received an email advertising a raffle where students had the opportunity until April 15 to win spaces in up to three communication courses of their choice (they cannot enroll in classes that are reserved for other concentrations or that require prerequisites that they do not have.) To enter, students must attend an in-person SONA study, with a chance to get an additional entry into the raffle for each added study they participate in.

Recently, due to the influx of communication majors, required courses for the major have been harder and harder to score seats in, with many of the major’s required core classes, such as Media & Society (COMM245) and Introduction to Communication Research Methods (COMM301), having waitlists of more than 30 students. Ultimately, these students are unable to secure a seat.

This problem is indicative of a much larger issue at the university: The current course enrollment system cannot keep up with the number of students using it.

The university’s freshman classes have been growing exponentially in recent years, with a current undergraduate population of nearly 19,000 students. The communication department, though only 50 years old, has been growing steadily with each new incoming class, and required courses for the major have featured larger and larger class sizes to accommodate.

The current system has reached its breaking point, as 400-level COMM courses now require departmental consent for enrollment. This makes it even tougher to enroll in classes that are needed to graduate, leaving many rising seniors feeling confused and let down.

As a result, the aforementioned raffle feels like rubbing salt into a fresh wound.

The raffle feels desperate and unfair to students who are simply trying to graduate. The SONA studies linked in the email are conducted in person at inconvenient times, often on weekends or early in the morning. Not only that, but the SONA lab is not accessible per the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This also feels like a bribe for students to participate in SONA studies. While some in-person SONA studies also incentivize students with compensation such as Amazon gift cards, rewarding students for their participation in these studies with an entire semester of required classes just isn’t fair. A $50 gift card and thousands of dollars worth of tuition are not comparable.

The raffle is also a slap in the face to students who already have priority registration. Honors students work hard for the opportunity to enroll in classes sooner than their non-Honors peers, and leaving registration up to luck could rob one of those hard-working students of a much-needed seat in a course.

Additionally, students who have already requested early registration due to disability accommodations may be inconvenienced by the raffle, as it can take away the benefits that they get with priority registration. It makes a mockery of the benefits that these students deserve to enjoy.

Registration for classes within the university as a whole is already not an effective system. Students often go without classes that they would need to graduate due to limited sessions and even more limited seats. If the standard system was working, the raffle would not be so much of a problem, but instead, it feels like an overcomplication of an already complex procedure.

The university’s time and money would be well spent fixing the current system. Instead, it is being spent making a mockery of students’ education.

The Review’s editorials are written to reflect the majority opinion of The Review’s staff. This month’s editorial was written by Beth Wojciechowski, associate arts & culture editor, and Macayla Cook, a staff reporter. They can be reached at bethwoj@udel.edu and macaylac@udel.edu, respectively.