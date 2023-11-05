Editorial: The lack of a Re-Coop Day is detrimental to the university community

As the fall semester progresses, the university community has been feeling the stress that comes from having classes continuously from Labor Day through Thanksgiving Break. While many other universities have a pre-Thanksgiving fall break or the occasional day off for Election Day, university students are left yearning for a day to truly take a break.

Two questions arise: Why doesn’t the university provide these essential breaks, and how prevalent is burnout in the university community?

The university has a responsibility to maintain the emotional and physical wellbeing of its students and staff. A fall break, Re-Coop Day or even a day off for primary elections could prove a solution to the amount of stress the university community experiences and could give students and staff a break from the fast-paced day-to-day life on campus.

While the university has offered a Re-Coop Day around the midpoint of previous fall semesters, this year there is no Re-Coop Day. While there was also no break last fall semester, classes were suspended on Election Day in the first week of November. However, this academic year, there were no days off scheduled in the fall semester outside of Labor Day and Thanksgiving Break.

It could be argued that the lack of a Re-Coop Day is to ensure that students are in the classroom for enough time to guarantee that they receive credits for their classes. Yet, this semester, classes were lengthened by 5-10 minutes in order to guarantee credit hours. Given this increase in class times, it would only make sense for a Re-Coop Day to be implemented to accommodate the increased time in the classroom, as the lengthened classes may make students feel even more overwhelmed.

Burnout among students – and professors – is a concern that cannot be ignored. With the consistent demands of both academics and extracurriculars, students and faculty often find themselves stretched too thin both mentally and physically. It’s a lot to deal with, and it can lead to increased stress and mental health issues within the university community. The current academic landscape at the university – with its straight shot from late August to Thanksgiving Break and few days off – only runs the risk of increasing the severity of the problem.

The resulting stress that occurs is not a problem to be taken lightly. It affects students and faculty alike, and it’s a challenge that demands a response from the university. The stress can lead to a lack of motivation and creativity from both students and faculty, and can diminish the overall university experience for both parties.

Students have a great deal of responsibilities outside of the classroom, from part-time jobs to RSOs or Greek Life organizations. These demands can cause students to have little time to do their schoolwork and can lead to more pressure on students. Having the occasional day off would allow these pressures to be alleviated and would give students more time for themselves. As for faculty, their responsibilities outside of the classroom can include grading students’ assignments, advising on-campus RSOs, dealing with their own family life. The occasional day off would also benefit them.

The responsibility is not just on students or faculty to navigate this increased stress. The university also must play a critical role in addressing these issues. Some ways that that can be done is through offering the university community resources to deal with their stress, as well as implementing these much-needed breaks, whether it be a four-day weekend or a random day off.

Burnout can negatively impact the lives of all members of the university community and must be addressed. The university has a responsibility to support its students and faculty in managing stress and maintaining mental and physical health. Reintroducing Re-Coop Days into the academic calendar can promote a healthier and more balanced educational experience for all.

The Review’s weekly editorials are written to reflect the majority opinion of The Review’s staff. This week’s editorial was written by Beth Wojciechowski, associate arts and culture editor. She may be reached at bethwoj@udel.edu.