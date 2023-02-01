Electives to put a spring in your step

BY

Staff Reporter

School isn’t always fun; there is often homework, exams, projects and hours of studying to be done. However, there are ways to make it bearable, such as registered student organizations, fraternities/sororities and elective classes students can pick for enjoyment.

Many consider electives to be one of the best parts of a college education. There are many unique and interesting classes to take that may not relate to your major or minor, from poultry production to botany.

After perusing the course catalog, I found many possible options to choose from that you may enjoy.

ANFS 181: From the Cow to the Cone: The Science and Business of Ice Cream

As the course catalog states, this class “explores the science and technology of flavorings, freezing, production and quality control of ice cream and other frozen desserts. Students learn what it takes to create, market and manage a competitive ice cream business from start to finish; study the latest ice cream trends; and develop products in the UDairy Creamery.”

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. What more can I say?

BHAN 132/MAST 132: Scuba I

This is the first of two classes that allows students to gain a scuba license. It is taught by Michael Birns, who came here from Jacksonville University to bring scuba training toUD.

The class is taught at the pool in the Carpenter Sports Building, more commonly referred to as the Lil’ Bob.

GAME 351: Videogames and Japanese Culture

In this class taught by Rachel Hutchinson, students will examine Japanese videogames from several perspectives, including a ludological perspective, which has to do with the study of games, and a narrative perspective. Students will study genres like Japanese role-playing games, stealth action, simulation and fighting games and developers like Miyamoto Shigeru, Tajiri Satoshi, Kojima Hideo and Nomura Tetsuya.

If you enjoy video games, this course is probably for you. You get to pick from several games listed in the syllabus to play and discuss, and all of them are available from Morris Library, so you don’t have to spend a cent. If you’re worried you don’t have enough experience in gaming, don’t worry.

“This course has no prerequisites. You don’t need to know Japanese, and I have had students take the course who have never played video games before,” Hutchinsons says.

GAME 352: Videogames and Latin American Culture

Students investigate the relationship between video games and culture through in-game cultural representation and the real-life economic, political and societal effects of video games all across Latin America.

Professor Phillip Penix-Tadsen teaches this class based on his personal research, which also led to his book, “Cultural Code: Video Games and Latin America.”

MSST 203: Introduction to Museums

The course, taught by Kenneth Cohen, goes over the past and future of museums, historic sites, archives and related cultural organizations. Students will go over topics like collection management, conservation of collections, exhibition development, public programs and museum education, and digital outreach. Students also go over careers and volunteer engagement related to museums.

One benefit of this course is that professionals from the museum industry will come into the class and discuss their career and issues in the museum industry.

PHIL 316: Time Travel

“Through philosophy applied to physics and science fiction,” according to the course catalog, this class addresses “the connections of time travel to traditional philosophic issues concerning the nature of time, God, free will and personal identity.”

The professor, Richard Hanley, offers two questions about time travel. One of them is about the conflict of societies’ view on the nature of time compared to time travel. The other is the compatibility of human nature and morality with the existence of time travelers.

“These raise further interesting questions about free will and personal identity, which we pursue by bringing in other phenomena like teleportation and many-worlds hypotheses,” Hanley says.

So, for fans of “Doctor Who” and “Bill & Ted” or pedantic nitpickers for time travel stories, this class may be for you.

PHIL 404: Animal Minds

There are many issues raised by animal psychology, such as philosophical, theoretical and methodological issues. Topics in the class include mental continuity between human and nonhuman animals, animal communication and deception, self-recognition, emotions, culture and ethical treatment of animals.

If you are wondering about what your pet is thinking, this class may be for you. Even if you aren’t an animal lover or a conservation major, this class will teach you a lot about everyone’s furry, scaly and/or slimy companions.

PLSC 128: The Science of Wine

This class goes over the process of wine production from crushing to bottling. Students will learn about the effects of growth conditions, pests and harvesting on the fruit and drink quality. The course goes over the drinking of wine, from flavor and perception, to the business of wine.

If you want to learn how to make or sell wine or simply become the best wine taster the world has ever seen, sign on up.

With only less than a week left until classes begin, the pickings are starting to slim. If you have extra spots for classes, you might as well take one of these and enjoy yourself.