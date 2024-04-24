Empowering women in medicine: Networking event presents pre-med students new opportunities

NYA WYNN

Staff Reporter

In order to uplift women on the premedical career track, the Minority Association of Premedical Students (MAPS) hosted its second annual Girls Up event at Trabant University Center April 10.

Girls Up gives women planning to enter the medical field a chance to hear from practitioners in different specialties, as well as network for shadowing and volunteer opportunities – experiences that greatly bolster a medical school application.

Creators of the Girls Up event and MAPS co-presidents Ozioma Alozie and Sydney Herry started the event last year with the goal of empowering women in the premedical field. Since then, they have leveled up their game by hosting 12 speakers and inviting medical students from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine for a networking event.

“We hosted this event last year in Memorial Hall at a very small scale, and we had about 60 attendees,” Alozie, a senior biology major, said. “This year we wanted to make it bigger and better and have a greater impact. So we’re making it more formal, serving dinner and students will be able to network.”

“Last year we only had one doctor,” Herry, who is also a senior biology major, said. “This year we wanted to bring in more doctors in different specialties to give students a broader outlook on possible career fields.”

The panelists included multiple doctors, nurses, a physician’s assistant and many others. Students were able to hear and ask questions on a range of topics, from pediatrics to ear, nose and throat (ENT).

“I am really excited to network with people in all areas of a hospital because as a biological sciences major, my path is not definite,” sophomore Carys Adusei said. “Hearing what other people experience and the pros and cons of each little realm is great.”

Many students expressed that attending events like Girls Up and being a part of groups such as MAPS helps foster a sense of community for those feeling out of place in college.

“I became co-president of MAPS ultimately because I wanted to make a difference,” Herry said. “It took me a while to find MAPS, and it shouldn’t have been like that. All minorities should know that there’s a place for them, a safe space for them, where they can get the same resources that our white counterparts have.”

“A lot of these careers are white-dominated, and it’s very easy to get lost in that space and for you to lose yourself,” Adusei said. “I felt that way coming to a [predominantly white institution] until I joined these types of groups and found my niche.”

Connecting with other students that share similar interests, career goals and values can enhance a student’s collegiate life, according to Adusei. MAPS and Girls Up combine that feeling of community with professional networking so that students are simultaneously uplifting each other and furthering their careers.

When reflecting on why minority student groups are important not only on college campuses but also in the world, junior biology major Ore Osundina explained that MAPS has empowered her to continue on in her field.

“It’s really nice to see that a Black woman can be a doctor, a Black woman can be a nurse, a Black woman can be a PA,” she said. “Maybe there are girls out there who think they can’t do it because they’re a Black girl, but yes, you can, because they all did.”