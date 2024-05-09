Ensuring access to period products on campus

BETH WOJCIECHOWSKI

Associate Arts and Culture Editor

Following the passing of a 2022 law, public and charter schools in the First State are legally required to provide free menstrual products in schools that serve grades 4-12. However, the same legal precedent does not apply to Delaware colleges and universities.

In 2021, the university began to provide free menstrual products in select on-campus restrooms, including those in Trabant University Center, Morris Library, Perkins Student Center and numerous academic buildings. In total, out of all the buildings on campus, 11 on the Newark campus provide free menstrual products.

“What we did as a group was collect some student feedback about where the most high traffic bathrooms were on campus and not just women’s rooms, but also gender inclusive bathrooms,” Helen Ann Lawless, director of student wellbeing and training at the university, said. “From there we prioritized where to put menstrual products based on student feedback.”

Lawless started working at the university a little over two years ago, and has worked with student leaders and with Judy David – the associate director of custodial services – to provide free menstrual products on campus.

Lawless and her team have not only worked on providing free menstrual products at the Newark campus, but also at the university’s Associate in Arts Program (AAP) campuses in both Wilmington and Lewes.

Availability of menstrual products at the university has grown exponentially in the past few years, but sometimes there is a lack of availability of products in gender-neutral restrooms.

In some cases, the lack of menstrual product availability in gender-neutral spaces could potentially lead to unsafe situations.

According to Dulcine Stephens, a junior Africana studies and sociology double major, if an LGBTQ+ student were to ask someone for a menstrual product and they are not femme-presenting, that could lead to them being judged or potentially put in harm’s way.

“I think by making pads accessible everywhere on campus, you lessen the threat that LGBTQ students who have a period will face,” Stephens said.

The lack of free menstrual products in gender-neutral bathrooms can also cause trans and non-binary students to experience heightened gender dysphoria during a time of the month that is already highly dysphoric.

“For transgender men or genderqueer or non-binary folks who get a period, that time of the month might be met with various emotions,” reproductive healthcare website Ovia Health reads. “Buying or using products marketed to only women, using or carrying menstrual products in public bathrooms, or experiencing body changes can heighten the stress of feeling like your body doesn’t match your gender.”

LGBTQ+ students are already a targeted group on college campuses in the United States, and the lack of menstrual products in gender-neutral bathrooms only serves to heighten that vulnerability.

While menstrual products are available in select academic buildings, they are not provided at all in communal or gender-neutral bathrooms within on-campus residence halls.

However, according to Lawless, the next step in providing free menstrual products on campus is to have them available in residence halls.

“We’re actively working with Residence Life and Housing to prioritize a list of bathrooms in the residence halls, how highly trafficked they are, and the details of providing menstrual products in those spaces,” Lawless said.

For the time being, menstrual products are available for sale in the Harrington and Pencader P.O.D. markets which are highly accessible to students, however they are typically priced at $10 per package.

“College students are some of the most vulnerable groups, and being able to find the money to even purchase things like period products can be really difficult for some college students who typically don’t have money coming in all the time or have lots of other expenses,” Kayla Grant, president of Planned Parenthood Generation Action, said.

While students are required to provide their own toiletries when living on campus, period products are not as affordable as basic toiletries due to the pink tax, under which pads and tampons are subject to an additional sales tax as well as price increases that lead to menstrual products being more expensive than other toiletries.

The tax does not apply in Delaware as there is no sales tax in the state, but it does apply in neighboring states that university students may be from.

According to a 2023 Forbes survey, 20% of college students can not afford period products. Another 48% said that they have struggled to access menstrual products due to cost or other factors such as inaccessibility.

“Since UD forces freshmen to live on-campus for the first year, they should automatically make sure there’s period products everywhere,” Stephens said. “Because I know when people are at home, they have their products. So they should have that same guarantee on campus.”

However, things are not hopeless when it comes to menstrual products being provided on college campuses. In 2021, a law passed in California that requires all public colleges and universities to provide free period products in all restrooms.

Lawless believes that the university has improved a lot in recent years when it comes to providing menstrual products, however she acknowledges that at the end of the day, there is still much work to be done. However, she is looking forward to future efforts that will make menstrual products more accessible to all students.

“Moving forward, any new building that is built on UD’s campus or any renovation of an existing building will automatically have a free period product dispenser both for women’s bathrooms and for gender inclusive bathrooms,” Lawless said. “So, that is a huge, monumental win for equity at the university.”