Exclusive: Assanis talks campus safety, sustainability and daily life

BY TABITHA REEVES

Associate News Editor

This article will be published in The Review’s special magazine issue, set to be available on campus starting the week of April 24.

On a dreary March morning at the university, students bustle to classes in hoodies and raincoats beneath a gray Newark sky. Meanwhile, in Hullihen Hall, which provides an optimal view of the rainy Green and acts as the headquarters for a large portion of the university administration, President Dennis Assanis enters his office, with first lady Eleni Assanis at his side.

The first thing I notice about Assanis’ office, aside from the various staff members who offer a Keurig coffee every 15 minutes, are the walls clad in photos of his two sons and wife, and framed certificates and degrees hanging about. Two decorative shovels lay on top of the mahogany wood cabinets that are a matching set to the president’s desk.

Assanis adjusts his blue tie with little yellow chickens (presumably hens) and greets me with a handshake and a grin. After introductions, he gives the room tour, making special note of one framed image of him and Eleni in Blue Hen jerseys, video-gaming in the Perkins Hen Zone game room.

We sit down across from each other, the blue-and-gold mugs topped off with Keurig coffee placed between us, and, starting off on a positive note before the difficult topics arise, the president launches into explaining the “pride and responsibility” he feels in his position.

“My major role is to be responsible for setting the vision, and the strategy to bring that vision to action for meaningful impact,” Assanis says. “When I say meaningful impact, I mean to really transform the lives of our future leaders, the change makers for our society, who have their own impact on the world.”

In an aside, Eleni tells me that the job of university president is one that requires passion, since it consumes mornings, afternoons and evenings alike, having no regard for weekdays or weekends.

“I have to say, my wife’s deeply involved,” Assanis says, as he turns to smile at her. “She’s my partner in all these journeys, and volunteers time to make our community, and our university, better all the time.”

When I ask what his favorite part of the job is, he answers without hesitation, describing talking to university students as an “intellectual break” from the demands of constant stakeholder meetings. The President’s Student Advisory Council was launched this year, and enables 16 students to dine with the president and his wife while addressing student concerns, such as gun violence, sexual assault and environmental sustainability. He mentions speaking with other student organizations regularly as well, such as the undergraduate Student Government Association (SGA).

“I was an international student, and came to this country to aspire for a better world,” Assanis says, referencing his Greek roots. “I find the conversations that I have with students truly inspiring. They give you energy; they invigorate you. And clearly you can dream with them about how to make the world a better place.”

Despite the ease and optimism of dreaming for a greater university and better world, putting such ideas into practice has proven to be laborious in various respects, given student-observed slow progress on these critical matters.

“It’s so hard sometimes to keep your eyes on the horizon, when you could be absorbed in the crisis of the moment, of the day,” Assanis says. “And the meetings. Meeting, after meeting.”

With recent incidents of gun violence that have occurred at nearby universities, such as Temple University and Delaware State University, as well as those across the nation at Michigan State University and University of Virginia, the sentiment that resides in the minds of many students is, ‘If it can happen there, what’s stopping it from happening here?’

Similar to the words of the emails he has released to the student body after each tragedy, Assanis begins by expressing that his heart goes out to all those affected. Until the root causes of gun violence are addressed on a wide scale, no community is really safe, he points out. Then, he says that campus safety is a shared responsibility – shared by all those who can see something and say something.

“I tell you that this is what keeps me up at night sometimes, you know, thinking about our students’ safety,” Assanis says.

As for legitimized plans to improve security measures, Assanis reveals that there has been talk of installing security cameras at critical locations across campus. Adding key card access points throughout all academic buildings, not just the dormitories, is also a conversation that has occurred, particularly with SGA. However, it is a $10 million effort to actually do so, according to Assanis. He specifies no exact timeline when I ask, but states that action is underway.

We transition to a different, but equally heavy, aspect of campus safety: Gender-based violence. After university sophomore Brandon Freyre was charged with the kidnapping, assault and strangulation of a female student no more than two years ago on Oct. 8, 2021, days went by without acknowledgement from university officials, inciting student protests. On Oct. 14, Assanis sent an email to the student body discussing next steps and stating his regret for the days of silence.

“That was a moment, as I acknowledged myself, where operationally, we did everything right to keep people safe,” Assanis says. “But at the same time our communications have had a gap.”

To prevent such incidents, he first encourages a culture of respect amongst the student body. Next, he mentions enhancing practices within the Title IX office, so that all parties can be treated fairly. In the same vein, he brings up conducting bystander training, which would help illuminate debated allegations, according to Assanis.

“The university can only investigate the incidents that are reported,” Assanis says. “Students sometimes say, ‘Well the university didn’t do anything.’ This is because, oftentimes, none of it was reported to the Office.”

I then ask the president what he would say to those who feel unsafe on their own campus, whether in terms of gun violence, gender-based violence or all of the above. He responds by saying that the university is doing everything they can to create a safe culture.

One way the administration aims to make the school a better place is through the 2022 strategic plan, entitled “Forward and Forever,” which is a five-year projection that was tailored in the wake of COVID-19 and the resulting need to revitalize the university after online classes. There are various goals outlined in the plan that range from allocating funding to help low-income students in studying abroad to “reimagining” Morris Library.

Assanis attributes the Drake Hall addition, the construction of Building X on Delaware Avenue and the growth of Star Campus to the strategic plan in action.

“More than a million square feet of new space has been added in the last five years and there will be space for pretty much every student and every college again over the next 35 years,” Assanis says, explaining that he wants to “bring the world to UD” through the expansions.

Included in “Forward and Forever” are objectives to improve the university’s environmental record, as we are currently ranked last for sustainability success when compared to peer institutions. The university promised to establish a new Office of Sustainability, but progress has been widely questioned by students.

“I’m pleased to say that we have now fully staffed the office,” Assanis says. “There will be more and more [progress] starting this year, but certainly in the next several years because this, again, is not going to go away. It’s one of the pillars within our strategic plan to create a more sustainable campus and we’re going to be taking action, whether it is building design or whether it is a new environmental science or climate change degree offering.”

He goes on to express his excitement for the future of our university, describing the academic experience here as “unparalleled,” yet growing. He already sees improvement in diversity numbers, freshman class applicants and the dynamism that students bring to the campus.

It is well past 11 a.m. when a staff member peeks through the doorway to tell Assanis he is late for his 11 o’clock meeting. We stand to go, but Assanis lingers still. He tells me that being surrounded by students and conversing with them regularly “keeps you young forever,” as his wife nods in agreement.

“Here, you know, there are all these memories to treasure and the beautiful Green and the kissing arches and Memorial Hall and all this imagery,” Assanis says. “I mean, it’s phenomenal. But it’s more the camaraderie and the spirit of our students, the Blue Hen spirit.”

Eleni then chimes in, saying that she has been to many colleges, but seen no community pride like what she has seen amongst the Blue Hens.

“I keep telling people that if UDel was a stock in the stock market, I would buy UDel right now,” the president says with finality, exuding confidence. “It’s an undervalued stock, but the potential is limitless.”