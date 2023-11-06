Exclusive: University Librarian Trevor Dawes on his career and the future of Morris Library

BY TABITHA REEVES

Co-Managing News Editor

What students often picture as a study spot or place to gather information, May Morris University Librarian Trevor Dawes views as much more.

After working in a library as an undergraduate, Dawes was sure that librarianship was the path for him. He found fulfillment in helping visitors and later realized that his passion for diversity, equity and inclusion connected seamlessly with his newfound career.

“When you see that spark in someone’s eye when they discover or create something, and you know that you were a part of that discovery or creation or that insight, it really gives me a sense of gratification knowing that either I, personally, or the library, was able to provide some assistance to help that person succeed,” Dawes said.

Dawes, who is also the university’s vice provost for libraries and museums, has worked at the university since 2016. Appreciative of his role, he spoke fondly of various library-led initiatives.

One such instance is the Open Educational Resources program, which has saved students “nearly half a million dollars in materials costs,” as Dawes referenced.

Yet he described student awareness of resources as one of the Library, Museum and Press’ challenges. Though he thinks the communications team’s outreach is effective, there are other factors that may lead a student to be unaware of or unenthusiastic about library offerings.

“You get a lot of information from a lot of people,” Dawes said. “And so sometimes the messages from us get lost.”

Aside from sheer communication with students, Dawes thinks the library is effective in its endeavors, but acknowledged that there is always room to improve.

For instance, Dawes acknowledged that many have asked that there be more 24-hour study spaces. Currently, The Nest, an in-building cafe situated just before the library’s security gates, is the only seating area open 24/7 in Morris Library, as well as one of few across campus.

He referenced plans to remodel the Class of 1941 Lecture Room, which is adjacent to the lobby of Morris, so that it also can serve as an all-night study space after its daytime hours as a classroom. Doing so will begin in “late spring, early summer next year,” he said.

Despite typically being perceived exclusively as a resource hotspot, Dawes sees libraries as a place where information and diversity intersect.

“One of my friends refers to libraries as ‘boundary spanning organizations,’” Dawes said. “And I really liked that phrase because that’s what we do, right? We are welcome, open to everyone, and we have to live those values and demonstrate those values every day.”

Census Bureau data shows that by 2060, the United States population as a whole will have increased by 25.2%. All race and ethnicity groups are projected to grow except for the non-Hispanic White group, which will likely decrease by approximately 19 million people and almost 10%.

Dawes referenced these numbers to say that the world is becoming increasingly pluralistic. It is therefore critical that people at the university and beyond think about those around them, he said.

“Who are the people here at the university?” Dawes said. “Who are the people who are our neighbors in society? Who are the people that are living in this country? And how can we live together, work together, be together as humans?”

Dawes shared that the library staff has been doing work to create spaces for marginalized groups on campus. He recalled that they were responsible for the current Reflection Spaces in Trabant Student Center and Morris Library.

He also pointed out the banner, which now hangs on the Green-facing side of the library, reading “Hate has no home here,” among other commonly recognized social justice phrases.

The library collections have been progressing to include more diverse voices as well, according to Dawes. He explained that they encourage students to contribute to curating the collections and displays, primarily enlisting the students who work at Morris to help.

“A lot of people associate libraries with being neutral spaces,” Dawes said. “And I don’t think we’re neutral spaces. We’re a balanced space, so we’ll provide access to multiple viewpoints.”

In his free time, albeit limited, Dawes partakes in three hobbies, which he mentioned that his followers on Instagram are quite aware of: singing, cooking and traveling.

Laughing before he could get the story out, Dawes recalled a time when he was in his office on a Saturday enjoying the karaoke app Smule over his lunch break. Mid-song, a knock at the door by a coworker brought him to the realization that he was not the only one in the office that weekend.

He also said that he has his next three trips planned out already: to Aruba, Brazil and Bali.

In terms of his career’s future, he pointed to the near-future work he’s doing with professional librarian-related organizations, such as becoming president of the Association of Research Libraries in January.

Though joking that retirement is not far away, Dawes said that he “loves it here at the University of Delaware” and he “works with an amazing group of colleagues.”

“I could probably go on forever, but the one thing that I’ll say is just come and visit us,” Dawes said. “As you think about whatever your careers are going to be, your research, your scholarship, we are here for you.”