Exit, pursued by a Delabear: Exploring the lore of the First State’s favorite visitor

NADYA ELLERHORST

Executive Editor

The Delabear.

Mammal. Myth. Regional legend.

There is, of course, a town called Bear, Delaware, but there is also the elusive “Delabear,” sightings of whom span years.

Until Delabear’s 21st century debut, the last black bear sighting in the First State occurred in the early 1900s in Sussex County’s Great Cypress Swamp, per Joe Rogerson of the Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control (DNREC).

According to Rogerson, environmental program manager for species conservation and research in DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife, the state’s landscape used to be relatively bear-friendly. However, as forests disappeared and more people moved in (he pointed out that Delaware is the sixth-most densely populated state in the country), the state “is no longer ideally suited to support black bears.”

“Conflicts with bears in trash, gardens, bird feeders and dangers in their crossing our roadways would all be a challenge for us and the bears,” Rogerson said in an email.

That has not seemed to stop the Delabear, although its visits have not been for sightseeing.

Rogerson explains that, upon reaching adulthood, bears (usually males) will leave home in search of new territories. And, despite its name, Delabear actually has few ties to Delaware, likely originating from a more bear-abundant neighboring state like Maryland, Pennsylvania or New Jersey.

Every Delabear appearance (bear in mind, it is probably not the same bear every time) has caused something of a stir throughout the First State. And it would seem that it all began on the university’s campus.

Delabear’s Decision Day

Donna Vickers, Newark Police Department’s animal control officer, has seen her fair share of unusual critters.

There has been a 12-foot-long white snake behind Timothy’s of Newark, rogue emus and an escaped serval. The Delabear, called in by someone who spotted it in their White Clay Drive backyard on May 19, 2016, however, was something of a first for Vickers.

Delabear was believed to have been in Hockessin and Pike Creek in the days prior.

“I’m thinking, ‘Well, it’ll never make it here,’” Vickers said. “So then when I got to work the next morning, I got sent on the bear complaint.”

Upon arrival, Vickers witnessed Delabear “up on its back legs” and “swatting at a bird feeder.” The black bear was likewise spotted elsewhere by a member of the City of Newark’s Public Works crew, a video of the animal posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed.

A UDaily article published the same day urged caution due to “a possible black bear sighting in the area behind Christiana Commons on Laird Campus.” The alert about the incident offers an evidence-based, if not blunt, piece of advice: “Black bear attacks are extremely rare. If a black bear does attack, fight back.”

However, Vickers emphasizes that Delabear showed no aggression, and the Newark Police Department’s response was focused on prioritizing the safety of the community and the bear, blocking off roads to corral the animal away from the public.

“When I got there, our only goal is to … protect the public and not hurt the animal if at all possible,” Vickers said .

The end goal was to allow Delabear to return from whence it came. Vickers remembered they last caught sight of Delabear swimming away in the White Clay Creek near Creek Road, although Vickers said that the bear was spotted later that night snacking on a beehive on Cheltenham Road and subsequently walking in the area of Barksdale Road.

Despite the lack of an immediate threat, the community still found a way to have a little fun while occasionally offering safety advice. A “#delabear” sprang up on X, with many puns in its wake (“Where does the #DelaBear go for tax-free shopping?” “The Christiana MAUL.”).

UDPD posted an edited image of a black bear playing trumpet in the university’s marching band, encouraging individuals to make loud noises in bear encounters. Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company reminded folks to keep distance from bears with a once again edited image of a bear shambling up a fire ladder.

Many individuals The Review reached out to who were faculty or students at the time tend to recall an alert, but nothing more extreme. However, some students and community members were reported to be wandering the areas of the bear sightings. Vickers recalls having to ask students gathered to watch the spectacle to leave, only for them to return with more friends eager for a glimpse.

Either way, Vickers does not think that the memory will go anywhere any time soon.

“I’m sure the college students will never forget that day,” she said.

She paused, then laughed.

“Along with us. We’ll never forget that day, either. There’s probably a lot of people that won’t forget that day.”

Delabear in the big city

The Delabear made another public appearance in December 2019 – this time, with a little more gusto.

Following previous bear sightings throughout Delaware County, Pennsylvania, in the days prior, Delabear resurfaced in North Wilmington, spotted along I-95 in the early hours of Dec. 4. The next day, Delabear bounded through backyards with the authorities – and NBC Philadelphia’s SkyForce 10 helicopter – hot on its trail.

It prompted a lockdown at Wilmington Friends School. It made national headlines, with outlets such as AP News picking up the story. And Wilmington resident Jimmy Diana got a front row/back porch seat to the visit.

When Diana received a text from his father about the bear being spotted in his Trolley Square neighborhood that morning, he assumed it was in jest. But Diana received confirmation after witnessing police taping off a part of the street and speaking with an officer. Just the same, he “kind of didn’t think too much of it” and continued getting ready for work.

“I was … kind of looking outside my door and just saw a ton of police presence,” Diana said. “And I was like, something’s going on because there [were] police officers armed to the tooth, like circling around my house.”

Five minutes later, Delabear arrived in Diana’s front yard, and his camera rolled, creating what became a viral video of the encounter. In the video, Delabear wanders through Diana’s backyard and, at a certain point, peers through the glass porch door, with Diana offering impassioned commentary – including the occasional “Woah, mama!” – throughout.

“People have asked me, ‘Were you acting, or was that not true, genuine?’” Diana said. “I was like, ‘That was as genuine and as pure a reaction as I could give you.’”

Years have passed, but Diana’s reputation is not completely out of the woods, although Diana conceded that his “15 minutes of fame” has evolved into “more of like a joke amongst friends and family members.”

After the encounter, Diana recalled receiving bear-themed presents and a “Woah, mama!” t-shirt, and his son has been gifted everything from bear onesies to bear jackets.

And should the pair ever cross paths again, Diana is prepared.

“I’d welcome it as an old friend. Listen, me and him are connected forever.”

Dela – beer?

The can is colonial blue and buff. A red dotted line snakes around the map of greater Wilmington that encases the so-named “Double Delaware IPA.” Near a graphic of a black bear is a speech bubble invoking Diana’s viral exclamations (“Bearwatch!”).

Meet “Delabear,” Wilmington Brew Works’ impromptu homage to the state’s unofficial non-native mammal. The beer is the brainchild of founders Craig Wensell, chief executive officer and master brewer, and John Fusco, vice president of creative and brand marketing. But, despite some serendipitous ingredients, the booze was never meant to have anything to do with its namesake.

According to Fusco, Wilmington Brew Works has often tried to “highlight different, fun things in the Delaware zeitgeist.” The company was set to release its newest IPA the weekend of Delabear’s 2019 Wilmington visit.

When the bear struck, so did an opportunity, and the team quickly pivoted to rebrand the brew, the label, and later can art, the latter two designed by Fusco himself. “Delabear” was initially tap-only, with cans released the following February.

“When the bear thing happened, it was great because I was like, ‘Oh man, I used like 120 pounds of honey,’ I used a honey malt, all this other stuff,” Wensell said. “The bear fits perfectly.”

It was a topic that also happened to hit close to home.

“John and I laughed our butts off about it because the bear came through, and there was helicopters and police cars, and the bear basically walked right across the back of the parking lot of the brewery area, right there where we have railroad tracks,” Wensell said.

“Delabear” – the beer that is – now unironically comes out of hibernation every December as a yearly homage.

Beyond drinks, the Delabear has inspired a t-shirt and a Wilmington tourism guide. The university’s beloved ice cream spot also got in on the action.

UDairy Creamery first churned out the “Delabear” flavor, consisting of banana ice cream with peanut butter chips, honey and Teddy Graham crackers, in February 2018. Upon Delabear’s reappearance, the flavor made a comeback in December 2019 with a “Nom nom Roar!”

“Anything a bear would be interested in was our thought with it, or, you know, the foods that are traditionally associated with storybook bears,” Jennifer Rodammer, UDairy’s director of operations, said.

Rodammer herself remembers the Delabear incident of 2016.

“I think I had talked to some of the facilities guys that were on the pest control team,” Rodammer said. “They were like, ‘Yeah, they had called us asking if we could help at all with the bear.’

“And they were like, ‘This is out of our range.’”

Bearing the weight of stardom

The Delabear’s last (potential) sightings were in Pike Creek, Delaware, and the Westgate Farms neighborhood in June 2020. It has not paid the state a visit since, at least publicly, although Rogerson explains that this may not be the last we see of Delabear.

“As bear populations in our surrounding states continue to rise, it is reasonable to think that encounters in Delaware will as well, but the core ranges of bear populations in our surrounding states remain far from Delaware’s borders, so these encounters will likely be the result of random dispersal events,” Rogerson said.

Despite a sighting not being recorded in years, it would seem that the Delabear has not completely escaped the popular imagination. Sift through the dozens upon dozens of news stories from each of Delabear’s visits or take a look at the conversation and inspiration generated within the broader community, and one can see that Delabear always manages to catch eyes and capture hearts.

If anything, the mammal lives on as an unofficial emblem of Delaware.

“Delaware doesn’t get a lot of attention, so when we get something, we might as well show some pride,” Fusco said.