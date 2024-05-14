Farewell, The Review

BY CAROLINE POWELL

Staff Writer

I didn’t come to the university’s main campus until my junior year. It was a significant transitional period in my life as I was navigating a new environment feeling like a freshman, while also hitting the midpoint of my undergraduate academic career.

During my first Involvement Fair, I signed up for maybe 30 different clubs and organizations, not thinking about how I’d attend everything. I was excited to be able to join anything I wanted. Of the many groups I ended up joining, I found a couple I enjoyed. The Review was one of the few that stuck.

Looking back, I never would’ve expected to join a newspaper. However, I knew I wanted to write things that weren’t just for academic purposes. I found that after going through our Development section and writing my first News piece, I had a lot of fun writing things I normally wouldn’t. I then wrote an Arts and Culture article and found that I enjoyed writing more creative commentary pieces. My development officer, Kelsey Wagner, recommended I try out Mosaic writing.

I’ve now been with the Mosaic section for the entirety of my time at The Review. Within Mosaic, I’ve learned a lot about following different formats, embracing my interests and showcasing vulnerability through what I love most: writing.

On top of this, I’ve met the funniest, kindest and most creative people at The Review. My Mosaic editors, Shayna Demick and Gaby Nieves, are always supportive of my ideas and encourage me to challenge myself creatively. My other co-workers (as I like to call them), Percy Allen III, Jeni Nance and Alex Lavinson have all made me laugh until I cry with their hilarious anecdotes. I look forward to our Wednesday night meetings, where we are always the last to leave the office because we lose track of time enjoying each others’ company.

This past year, The Review has seen astounding leadership from Editor-in-Chief Konner Metz and Executive Editor Nadya Ellerhorst. The two of them have been admirable in their roles, and I’m excited to see where they go in the future.

The Review has given me a sense of community and some lifelong friendships. Everyone involved has shown an inspiring amount of passion and dedication to their work, and they continue to outdo themselves.

As graduation approaches, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting and thinking about the next step of my journey. No matter what I end up doing or where I end up going, I look forward to reading monthly issues from The Review’s incredible members.