FCS playoff picture: Delaware cracks Top 5 of selection committee’s in-season ranking

BY DANIEL STEENKAMER

Managing Sports Editor

Delaware enters its showdown at Towson University with the respect of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff selection committee after the Blue Hens were slotted fifth in the group’s in-season Top 10 revealed Thursday afternoon.

As Halloween weekend approaches, the Hens must demonstrate that the real treat would be earning such a placement in the committee’s postseason bracket announced officially on Nov. 19. Any prior recognition is merely a trick if not backed up by a final month’s worth of results.

The first order of business in that span is Saturday’s test against Towson, which has had a knack for Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) upsets this season. The Tigers are 2-2 in CAA Football, but the wins have come over New Hampshire and William & Mary, both on the road.

Aside from the committee’s ranking, here is where national outlets see Delaware in FCS playoff positioning before the Blue Hens resume their regional rivalry at Towson (with live coverage airing on 91.3 FM WVUD):

The Prognostications

HERO Sports: Sam Herder’s FCS Bracketology 2.0

College Sports Madness: Week 8 Bracket Breakdown

SI’s FCS Football Central powered by The Bluebloods: FCS Football Playoff Picture: Oct. 24 (Week 9)

Dan’s Take

By beating Towson, Delaware can notch its seventh overall win in October for the first time since 2010, a campaign that saw Delaware advance to the national championship. The Blue Hens nearly took home regular season win No. 7 prior to November in 2013, but their triumph over Towson that year, their seventh on the season, occurred on Nov. 2.

Seven wins is typically considered the threshold to meet for at-large playoff bid consideration in an 11-game season. Thus, to hit the benchmark with three regular-season games to follow would be a feather in Delaware’s cap.

Last week, it was emphasized in this column that the Hens cannot withstand a loss in their final several stops on the schedule if they wish to maintain the seed line that they occupy entering Towson.

Delaware left no doubt in its coasting to a 47-3 laugher at Hampton, hardly feeling the threat of a seed-derailing upset there. A rival such as Towson profiles as a contest that will skew much closer, though the Tigers are allowing 30.0 PPG in scoring defense. This mark is affected by New Hampshire’s 51 points in the Wildcats’ overtime loss to Towson, though, and the Tigers are coming off a second half in which they held William & Mary to seven points.

Towson’s most recent CAA Football setback was a narrow one to playoff candidate University at Albany (24-17) on Oct. 7. Tigers Head Football Coach Pete Shinnick has his team on the right track in his first season at the helm in the greater Baltimore area.

At 3-4 overall and facing an uphill climb to the playoffs, Towson still does not register on the national radar substantially enough to make a possible Tiger win over Delaware survivable for the Blue Hens’ seed aspirations.

Delaware faltering at Towson would also set an ominous tone for November, a month in which the Hens went 1-2 to end Head Coach Ryan Carty’s first regular season in 2022.

If the Blue Hens prolong their winning streak on Saturday, they could see marked short-term improvement in their seed projections depending on other outcomes in the FCS. A mammoth Missouri Valley Football Conference meeting is on the slate Saturday as committee No. 1 South Dakota State University travels to committee No. 4 University of South Dakota.

South Dakota State could conceivably fall to South Dakota while remaining ahead of Delaware in the committee’s eyes near-term, depending on the nature of the loss. If South Dakota loses to South Dakota State and Delaware beats Towson, the Blue Hens could have enough overall weight on the resume to slip past the Coyotes of USD, pending Big Sky Conference games.

In the Big Sky on Saturday, committee No. 2 Montana State University opposes the University of Idaho, the committee’s No. 7. This tilt ranks with SDSU/USD as having potential for big seed movement that can affect a team like Delaware with its fewer chances at ranked wins on the conference schedule. What others do in front of and behind the Hens could inflate a rise by Delaware or exacerbate a fall from seed range.

Blue Hens fans should be inclined to root for the kind of chaos and MVFC/Big Sky cannibalization that can open up a top-four seed to Delaware–this distinction assures playoff home field through the quarterfinals. It is all for naught, though, if Delaware stumbles before it even confronts its boogeyman, Villanova, to cap the regular season.

While Villanova is the object of the Hens’ rivalry with a title, brand and trophy, Towson similarly exists in overlapping recruiting territory and lurks Saturday in search of another favored victim. Delaware avoiding that fate would not be groundbreaking for its playoff status, but as the calendar teeters on November, it is best to build as much committee-perception insurance as possible.