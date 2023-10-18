Feature: Amanda Freitag talks jungle juice, Taylor Ham and more

BY RISHA INAGANTI

Co-Managing News Editor

BY TABITHA REEVES

Co-Managing News Editor

Prior to appearances as a judge on Food Network cooking shows like “Chopped” and “Iron Chef America,” Amanda Freitag’s journey to success began at 15 years old by bussing tables near her home in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. From there, she discovered a love for the restaurant scene and, even more so, cooking.

In addition to being a celebrity chef, business owner and cookbook author, Freitag enjoys doing cooking demonstrations at events across the country and running an Instagram and TikTok series called “EasyAF,” “AF” standing for Amanda Freitag.

“I love teaching somebody how to do something that they had absolutely no idea that they could do,” Freitag said. “And then they do it, and they’re like, ‘I love it.’”

Freitag expressed how food and beverage come together to “make a whole experience,” inspiring her to open a line of alcoholic premixed drinks in 2022 called “Freitag Chef’s Cocktails.”

Upon hearing the concoction of liquor, juices and sodas that usually creates what college students call “jungle juice,” Freitag used her mixology expertise to describe her ideal fraternity party mixture.

“I definitely would use orange and cranberry juice, and then I’d probably mix rum and vodka and probably some Sprite,” Freitag said.

This blend focuses on tropical themes with the juices and rum, but provides a “punch” with the vodka and sweet carbonation of the Sprite, according to Freitag.

Jungle juice was not the only contested combination of ingredients that Freitag had thoughts on. She also shared her opinions on certain popularized mash-ups that university students often find themselves eating.

Ketchup on eggs

As a New Jersey native, Freitag often indulged in the region’s signature sandwich – what she called “Taylor Ham,” but some know as a pork roll, which consists of ham, egg and cheese.

Freitag always got hers with ketchup on top, which she described as “kind of controversial in [her] world.”

Though a fresh slice of tomato might be a less disputed option, Freitag said ketchup was far more likely to be in stock at the small delis near her home.

In an aside, she shared her disapproval of college students mixing ketchup into their instant potatoes.

Pizza and ranch

On the series “EasyAF,” Freitag posted a video dipping pizza into ranch dressing, which received many views and some backlash over the fact that she is a die-hard lover of the combo.

“I think people were shocked that a chef would take pizza and dip it in ranch, but it’s delicious,” Freitag said. “It just works somehow.”

Pineapple on pizza

This argument-starting order is one which Freitag understands in terms of flavor but would avoid purchasing herself.

“I think it makes sense because pineapple is sour and sweet and then you have a lot of salty notes on the pizza,” Freitag said. “And tomato is a fruit. So then the creaminess of the cheese and the crust all go really well together, so I get it.”

Still, the Food Network star emphasized that it is “definitely not [her] top choice.”

Fries with milkshakes and chips with chocolate

Though dipping french fries into milkshakes is occasionally looked upon with distaste, Freitag is a fan.

“I love it,” she said. “Hot, cold, salty, sweet. Yeah, that’s everything.”

Keeping to the sweet-and-salty theme, Freitag said she thinks chocolate-covered potato chips make for a great food combo, explaining that she is a “huge chocolate girl.”

White chocolate (just in general)

The primary way Freitag consumes her white chocolate is swirled with dark chocolate. As a fan of dark chocolate and one who “dabbles in milk chocolate every once in a while,” she explained that white chocolate just isn’t that same.

“It’s literally cocoa butter and sugar, so it doesn’t even come from the same thing,” Freitag said. “That’s where it lies for me, because it’s not even chocolate.”

Mayonnaise on hot dogs

Giving little explanation, Freitag’s immediate reaction was a resounding “no” to this unique blend.

Instead, she likes her hot dogs half garnished with mustard and the other half with ketchup, though she appreciates the one bite in the middle that often has both condiments mixed together.

Well-done steak

The absolute maximum Freitag will take her steak is medium-well. Burgers, on the other hand, have to be at least medium-rare.

For those who like their meat more cooked, she advises purchasing a meat thermometer and taking time to learn how temperature works, since there is a substantial difference in taste and texture as the temperature fluctuates.

“What bothers me about it is most people who like it well-done have never even tasted it medium,” Freitag said.

Freitag’s final thoughts

Regardless of hot takes on culinary creations, Freitag continually came back to her encouragement for young chefs to pursue their passion, controversial as their food preferences may be.

Similar to the manner in which she worked her way up from cleaning dishes in a small-town restaurant to debuting on national television, Freitag said that if it is something that you want, it is something you should work towards.

“If you love cooking and you think you want to be in the industry, then you definitely need to see what it feels like inside of a restaurant,” Freitag said, referencing the university’s Vita Nova as an option.