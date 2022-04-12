Feature: Kasiyah Tatem, the university’s first Black Student Government Association president

Courtesy of Kasiyah Tatem

Tatem has dedicated her time in office to making the university a more equitable and inclusive environment.

BY

Staff Reporter

Over the past two years, the diversification in the leadership of the university’s Student Government Association (SGA) has made history.

Last year, the first all Black group of student candidates ran for SGA. Tori Glover, Stephanie Boateng and Kasiyah Tatem ran together, with Glover running for vice president of external affairs, Tatem running for vice president of university affairs and Boateng running for student body president. Tatem was the only one of the candidates to be elected to her position. This year, Tatem ran for student body president and became the first Black student body president at the university.

Tatem, a Delaware native, is a senior political science major with a concentration in law, politics and theory and a legal studies minor. She prides herself on her involvement on campus throughout her four years at the university. One of her notable involvements is her time with Sisters on the Move, a registered student organization for women of color on campus.

“I was the women’s research chair, and then I moved up to co-president, and then I became president my junior year,” Tatem said.

Tatem has served on several faculty senate subcommittees through SGA and has been a student affairs senator, as well as the vice president of university affairs. She fondly remembered the supportive student responses that her party prompted while running for student body president.

“For me, it was truly inspiring seeing the reaction we got when we were running for these positions,” Tatem said.

While serving as vice president for a year, Tatem realized the strength and power of the student body and the access that the SGA has to administrators in affecting change at the university.

“I was the leader of our legislative branch, which is responsible for producing resolutions for change on campus and working with administrators to enact that change,” Tatem said.

The experiences Tatem had as vice president intensified her passion for the SGA, leading her to run for student body president.

“I thought about what it would mean to people that look like me, people that identified as me and people who don’t identify as me, but understand what it feels like to be marginalized and unheard,” Tatem said. “What that would mean, seeing the first Black woman student body president in office was really my primary motivation in becoming student body president.”

Tatem has dedicated her time in office to making the university more equitable and inclusive. One of the goals that Tatem and the cabinet established for this school year was diversifying the university population, as well as developing better ways for minority students to be represented in the SGA. One area in which the SGA attempted to achieve this goal was by overseeing the hiring of various department positions in the university’s administration.

SGA members and cabinet members served on committees that helped interview and select the Assistant Vice President for Student Life and Well Being, the Assistant Director of the Student Diversity and Inclusion office, the Vice President for Institutional Equity and the Chief Diversity Officer.

Tatem said that she did not feel safe and included when she first started as a freshman and was constantly reminded that the university is a predominately white institution.

“I’m often one of three Black students, probably one to five minority students in the classroom,” Tatem explained. “I felt isolated in the academic space not seeing people that looked like me.”

Tatem’s experiences have improved with her increasing role in campus leadership, allowing her to feel that she has a genuine seat at the table.

“The more that I got involved in seeing the network that was here, I started to feel supported and acknowledged,” Tatem said. “That’s why I pursued certain positions, because I wanted that type of feeling to be afforded to all students, all minority students, all marginalized students.”

Tatem feels confident in the university’s progression towards equity and explained that the university administration and SGA have established a collaborative relationship in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“For the first time since I’ve been on cabinet, our values align,” Tatem said. “The pandemic shifted the student priorities and university priorities in the same direction, because we all recognized what the pressing issues were.”

Tatem emphasized the importance of student voices in enacting university-wide change and encouraged students to attend this month’s town hall meeting as well as participate in SGA elections. Elections will be from April 18-22, with ballots opening on April 20.