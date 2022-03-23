Feature: Native American allyship at the university during the spring semester

Sidney vanNeerden/THE REVIEW

The university sits on lands vital to the web of life for Lenni Lenape and Nanticoke, native tribes in Delaware.

BY

Managing News Editor

In Southeastern Montana’s pastoral, rolling hills lies the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. Approximately 444,000 acres in size, there are thousands of tribal members residing on the reservation. Home to Cheyenne businesses, government, heritage and art, it was also a travel destination for then-16-year-old Jonte Desire, who spent a week volunteering for the community in the summer of 2016.

Whether it was helping out with local home renovations or playing with the children at the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Cheyenne Nation, a young Desire felt that something was missing — not within the land or people, but within herself.

“While I was there, I realized I had a really limited knowledge about Native history and culture that I missed a lot in K-12 education,” Desire, who is originally from Delaware, said. “I witnessed that food security looks different on reservations and communities than it does off reservations. When I came back, I wanted to continue to learn more about the culture. There’s a whole part of history that we’re just not hearing about or if we are hearing about it, it’s usually in a stereotypical lens.”

After her return, Desire knew she wanted to do more to support Native communities, and created Meals for Miles, a project that supported Indigenous people and raised awareness of food challenges within Indigenous nations. Desire held two donation drives through Meals for Miles and donated over 900 food and clothing items to Cheyenne.

Since then, Desire continued to develop her passion and renamed her project Native Nourishment to avoid being confused with Meals on Wheels, another nonprofit organization. Once she arrived at the university as a freshman student, she joined the Blue Hen Leadership Program (BHLP), to pull her efforts from the tribal community of Cheyenne to Indigenous communities on the East Coast.

With a board of students and faculty in BHLP, Native Nourishment adopted a “listen-first” type of approach to understanding what Delaware’s local native communities needed in terms of food security.

“Last school year, we worked on developing Native Nourishment packs, which are gardening tools to address the issue of healthy food accessibility,” Desire, who is now a senior at the university, said. “It’s everything that you need to start a small home garden. There’s a compost bucket with information on how to make compost and some tools that you might need like a shovel, garden gloves, hose and some seeds.”

Along with continuing to educate the public about Native Nourishment’s cause and mission, Desire founded the Native American Student Alliance (NASA), a registered student organization, in 2019. Its aim is to make Native culture and history more visible on campus and learn what it means to be a Native ally.

Desire, who also serves as NASA’s president, said that she wanted to build off of what she learned from running Native Nourishment.

“At first it was a little bit tricky because I didn’t know how I wanted to go about it,” Desire said. “I actually wanted half of the meetings to be about food insecurity and then the other half to be about history and culture and social movements.”

But, according to Desire, there is a “big gap of knowledge” of Native American culture on campus. For Native students like Imani Games, there also is a lack of awareness.

“When I first came, I was very much aware that this is native land,” Games, a senior at the university, said. “I was kind of hoping the University of Delaware was gonna do a lot of stuff, and I just never found anything.”

Games, who identifies as Afro-Indigenous, belongs to the Lenni Lenape Indian tribe of New Jersey. Derived from the Unami language, Lenni Lenape means “original people,” as they were one of the first American Indian tribes to contact the Europeans and have origins that date back to the 17th century. The Indigenous people are located in Lenapehoking, a large territory encompassing the Atlantic’s coast from western Connecticut to Delaware.

The university sits on lands vital to the web of life for Lenni Lenape and Nanticoke, another native tribe in Delaware. According to the Indigenous Programming Subcommittee, a newly-formed extension of the university’s Anti-Racism Initiative, the university has “financially benefited from this regional occupation as well as from Indigenous territories that were expropriated through the United States land grant system since the institution was established in 1743.”

On Nov. 1, 2021, the Faculty Senate passed a resolution to formalize a Living Land Acknowledgement, prepared and presented by the Indigenous Programming Subcommittee, to redress centuries of harm. It also includes action steps in building relationships with local tribal communities and Indigenous students, faculty and staff.

According to Faculty Senate President Chris Williams, it has not yet gone into effect, and the university’s Board of Trustees is taking the Living Land Acknowledgement and Recommended Institutional Action Steps under consideration this spring semester.

“Unfortunately, since that passage, the Senate hasn’t heard any information on it moving forward,” Williams stated in an email message.

Games, however, believes that addressing the institutional genocide, dispossession and extermination of Indigenous people, such as she and her ancestors, should also come from a curricular standpoint.

“I think there are two Native American classes on campus, mind you, there’s like what, seven Harry Potter classes?” Games, who majors in English and Africana studies, said. “I took an anthropology class, and my professor says, ‘My family was very racist. We were very much cowboy Indians, you know, cowboy sheep Indians.’ He made remarks like that and then taught us about Native American history. [I thought to myself] ‘Oh my gosh, what is going on? Is this real life?’”

Games also noticed a lack of internal resources for Native university students.

“This [the university] is native land. You would think that Native American students would get some kind of scholarship, some kind of funding,” Games said. “There’s absolutely no safe spot for us. We get no recognition. Nothing.”

Desire, who does not have Native lineage, explained that despite her background, she believes that Native people deserve to be heard.

“Me reading a book about pilots doesn’t make me a pilot, and so I’m not going to teach it or talk about it in that way,” Desire said. “But all the sources that I use come from Native people. There wasn’t anything like this on campus before I created it, and I felt like these stories still needed to be shared.”

Games, who now serves as the secretary for NASA, appreciates what Desire has done for her community.

“What I respect about Jonte is she definitely appreciates the culture, because a lot of times we see appropriation,” Games said. “We have a student, a neuroscience major, doing so much more than what the University of Delaware has ever done.”

Even with the years of progress she has made, Desire hopes to keep the momentum going.

“We’re having this conversation that should have happened a long time ago,” Desire said. “We’re trying to make sure that UD really keeps their promise.”