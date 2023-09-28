Feature: New dean Oliver Yao discusses the future of Lerner College

BY SYDNEY BECKER

Staff Reporter

Oliver Yao has major plans for growth in the Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics. Those plans include increasing research productivity within the program in order to cope with the technological advances taking over business.

Yao, who was named dean on June 27, believes faculty, staff and students must adapt to these changes in order to succeed in the industry.

“Our students, they need to understand both business and the technology,” Yao said. “I want to make sure our curriculum [reflects] both.”

Yao highlighted some of his short-term and long-term plans that he believes will benefit Lerner’s reputation and, in turn, the university’s as well.

One of Yao’s more immediate goals is to incorporate more curriculum in the business college surrounding Fintech, shorthand for financial technology. Fintech utilizes new technology to create new methods of dealing with financial and banking services.

Yao believes it is crucial for Lerner to keep up with these new technologies, describing the world as being at the “edge of AI revolution.”

Along with developing Fintech strategies, Yao also highlighted the importance of focusing on experiential learning. Opportunities for hands-on professional experience already exist in places like Vita Nova, the Blue Hen Investment Club and the Trading Center.

“They are not only learning from faculty lectures,” Yao said. “They’re also learning by doing something, by applying what they’re learning in the classroom.”

He also hopes to expand Lerner’s research initiatives, emphasizing its importance to Lerner’s standing.

“To me, research is highly correlated with a college’s reputation,” Yao said. “We have to grow our research in order to put us on the map.”

As this growth in research is not something done overnight, Yao is focusing on what goals must be completed before moving on to the more difficult ones. According to Yao, the first step is unity among students, faculty and staff.

“In the meantime, I believe in consensus-building,” Yao said. “I’m working with our faculty, staff and students and other communities, and I’m hoping to find some consensus so we can move forward together.”

Prior to his position as dean of Lerner, Yao worked at Lehigh University for 20 years. His most recent role at Lehigh was as interim deputy provost for graduate education, which included not only overseeing graduate students, but growing the enrollment in the graduate program.

In 2018, Yao also served as associate dean for graduate programs in the College of Business at Lehigh. Before this position, he worked to recruit faculty, oversee research and develop funding for workshops and research as the chair of Lehigh’s Department of Management.

The new Lerner dean’s visions for the future of the business college represent changes that he believes must be made in a new world of technology. He stressed how his understanding of both technology and business can lead Lerner to this necessary growth and, in turn, better prepare students for success in the professional job market.

Yao follows Bruce Weber, who served as the dean of Lerner from 2011 and stepped down after his term ended.