Feature: Robert Irvine on healthy eating and the power of food

BY TABITHA REEVES

Co-Managing News Editor

BY RISHA INAGANTI

Co-Managing News Editor

Between the crashing waves on the nearby shoreline and the musicians filling the festival grounds with live music wafted the aromas of freshly cooked fish and rich seasonings.

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine took to the stage two consecutive days at Oceans Calling Festival to share his cooking expertise with the captivated crowds. While Irvine admitted that the music lovers were not expecting to see food, he explained how intertwined the two are.

“Food and music are very similar because if the score isn’t finished, the magic does not happen,” Irvine said. “It’s like a recipe. We miss an ingredient. The magic doesn’t happen.”

In a trailer labeled “Chef Office” on the outside and adorned with Irvine’s own brand of protein bars and distilled liquor on the inside, Irvine spoke with The Review about his culinary career beyond Food Network.

Irvine started cooking at 11 years old out of interest fostered from a home economics class. What initially began as a quest to impress the girls at school eventually expanded to his own television shows, business ventures and campus dining reform efforts – all underlied by a self-proclaimed passion for healthy eating.

Irvine expressed that eating well can be accessible for those of all backgrounds, even college students on a budget.

“I want to educate the younger generation that the food that you start now, at 18 and 19 and 20 years old, is going to affect you when you’re 30, 40 and 50,” Irvine said. “And people don’t believe that, because we think at 20 we’re immortal, right?”

To further illustrate that a healthy lifestyle matters, Irvine referenced studies he has read that showed a correlation between poor eating habits while young and later risk of heart attack.

He recalled observing mini-fridges in dorms with nothing but vodka, as well as campus vending machines with snacks lacking nutritional value, from his time visiting the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for a chef demonstration.

Though Irvine acknowledged that dining halls in universities have a tendency to prevent healthy eating by the limited variety of food offerings, Irvine suggested two solutions: amending cafeteria cooking and pursuing easy, dorm-friendly recipes.

Columbia University now holds an annual “Battle of the Dining Halls” judged by Irvine himself, which began in 2016 when he began to encourage fresh cooking at their school and helped revamp campus dining options.

When asked, the culinary revitalizer said he would not be opposed to beginning a similar program at the university.

“It’s not like you have to run a thousand miles, but your brains are going a thousand miles at a time trying to – in between the partying that you may do – achieve what your goals are,” Irvine said. “And one thing I believe in is that food plays a huge part in that.”

In terms of cooking for oneself, Irvine expressed that instant noodles are not the only quick option. Hearty main courses, like salmon seasoned with lemon juice, salt and pepper, can be fully cooked even in a microwave, he said.

Irvine pointed out that the age of college students is often similar to the age of those in the military, so he is able to apply the same logic of consuming fresh ingredients to both types of young adults.

Irvine frequently flies from country to country to help feed the United States military, listing Afghanistan, Iraq, Poland, Spain, Syria and Ukraine as locations he has visited recently. Additionally, he mentioned his team that is currently working towards making food healthier and overall better with the U.S. Department of Defense.

“That hot dog, that chicken, that steak, whatever it is, is a piece of home or a piece of hope that it brings those folks,” Irvine said.

What rejuvenates one’s body also serves as a point of connection between friends, family and even dissenting nations, according to Irvine.

“I love food because no matter where we’re from, we can sit together and share a plate,” Irvine said. “If we put a plate of food from each national origin and passed it to every head of state to the right to have one bite, we wouldn’t have the problems we have in this world because we would understand each other’s culture.”