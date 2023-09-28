FIBA World Cup wraps up, Team USA struggles: Why the road ahead will be no easier

BY STEVEN NORRIS

Staff Reporter

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup 2023 came to a close on Sept. 10, when Germany defeated Serbia 83-77 to capture the country’s first World Cup title. Point guard Dennis Schröder had a standout 28-point performance during the matchup. Small forward Franz Wagner also put on a show, adding 19. Thanks to his stellar run in the tournament, Schröder was named TISSOT Most Valuable Player.

Germany went 8-0 during the World Cup and advanced to the final after a 113-111 victory over Team USA. After its loss, Team USA matched up against Team Canada to determine who would take home the bronze medal. The matchup saw Small Forward Dillon Brooks put up a stunning 39-point performance to secure the 127-118 win for Team Canada.

This year’s Team USA had a disappointing finish. While the team did improve from its seventh place finish in 2019, failing to medal in yet another World Cup and finishing with five wins and three losses was a major letdown. Many believe that the team’s struggles stem from a perceived lack of “star power.”

However, this is not necessarily the case, as every roster spot on Team USA was filled by an established NBA player, making it the only team with such a distinction. Additionally, Team USA was not the only country to miss out on certain household names; Serbia’s Nikola Jokić, who is arguably the best player in basketball today, opted to not play in the World Cup after winning the NBA championship in June.

A more likely cause for Team USA’s woes could be the roster construction, particularly when it comes to size. Walker Kessler, the 22-year-old big man from the Utah Jazz, was the team’s only center. This small-ball style of play particularly hurt Team USA in its 110-104 loss to Lithuania on Sept. 3. Lithuania outscored Team USA 17-2 on second-chance points and outrebounded it 43-27.

A lack of size could very well plague USA Basketball for years to come. Despite the disappointing finish, Team USA did enough to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. With less than a year to prepare, Team USA may have to face off against elite centers such as Serbia’s Jokić, Cameroon’s Joel Embiid, Latvia’s Kristaps Porzingas, along with France’s Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert. Even with Americans LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Stephen Curry reportedly showing interest in playing in the Olympics, without a definitive answer in the post and with these and other stars aging, USA Basketball will have its work cut out for it going forward.