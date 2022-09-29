Firefly in Photos Arts and CultureFirefly in Photos FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp September 29, 2022 BY TABITHA REEVESStaff Reporter BY RISHA INAGANTIStaff Reporter THE REVIEW/Tabitha Reeves The Bazaar was bustling with shoppers searching for their new favorite crochet top or inflatable beanbag for the duration of the entire festival. THE REVIEW/Tabitha ReevesThe Thicket featured a silent disco, with plenty of room to dance both behind the trees and on outside decks. Pictured above, Firefly-goers jam out to “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift. THE REVIEW/Risha InagantiOn Thursday, the 502s took the Treehouse Stage, playing feel-good tunes as the sun went down. THE REVIEW/Risha InagantiWith a live voice identical to what’s heard in his released songs, indie artist Briston Maroney attracted a large crowd on Thursday afternoon. THE REVIEW/Risha InagantiDreams came true for followers of the early 2000’s grunge popstar, Avril Lavigne, as she sang fan-favorites, such as “Sk8er Boi”, on Friday evening. THE REVIEW/Risha InagantiThe Firefly grounds were filled with modern art sculptures that many stopped to take pictures with. THE REVIEW/Tabitha Reeves At the main Firefly stage, Willow Smith had fans awestruck by her sense of style and vocals. THE REVIEW/Tabitha ReevesFriday’s sunset brought a warm hue to the festival grounds. THE REVIEW/Tabitha ReevesFood was always a few steps away, no matter where you were, but $18 for a sandwich made it tempting to pack a lunch. THE REVIEW/Tabitha ReevesA shower house for those who chose to camp onsite gave people a chance to clean up between days. THE REVIEW/Tabitha ReevesHammock Hangout was filled with festival attendees looking for a moment away from the excitement. THE REVIEW/Risha InagantiAdding to the many sculptures throughout the grounds, a larger-than-life coyote, made entirely of wood planks, could be found near The Nest. THE REVIEW/Tabitha Reeves Neon lights adorned the trees throughout walking paths from one stage to the next. THE REVIEW/Tabitha Reeves Firefly festival’s “Good Hub” displayed a concern for mental and physical health, complete with stands dedicated to Planned Parenthood, puppies you could pet, and mental health awareness. Check out our other content “Lesbian:” Erased in media October 1, 2022 Freshman standout Sam Donnellan making an instant impact on the pitch for the Hens October 1, 2022 Opinion: “Europe and the World:” History departments across the country fail to look at the bigger picture September 30, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp “Lesbian:” Erased in media October 1, 2022 Freshman standout Sam Donnellan making an instant impact on the pitch for the Hens October 1, 2022 Opinion: “Europe and the World:” History departments across the country fail to look at the bigger picture September 30, 2022 Is the pandemic over?: Students’ thoughts on the state of COVID-19￼ September 30, 2022 Opinion: The university’s monkeypox vaccine criteria: Clear as mud September 29, 2022 More freshmen, more problems for Residence Life & Housing￼ September 29, 2022 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles “Lesbian:” Erased in media Freshman standout Sam Donnellan making an instant impact on the pitch for the Hens Opinion: “Europe and the World:” History departments across the country fail to look at the bigger picture Is the pandemic over?: Students’ thoughts on the state of COVID-19￼ Opinion: The university’s monkeypox vaccine criteria: Clear as mud More freshmen, more problems for Residence Life & Housing￼ An inside look at protest planning￼ The impact of inflation on university students￼