Firefly in Photos

BY TABITHA REEVES
Staff Reporter




BY RISHA INAGANTI
Staff Reporter




THE REVIEW/Tabitha Reeves
The Bazaar was bustling with shoppers searching for their new favorite crochet top or inflatable beanbag for the duration of the entire festival.
THE REVIEW/Tabitha Reeves
The Thicket featured a silent disco, with plenty of room to dance both behind the trees and on outside decks.  Pictured above, Firefly-goers jam out to “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift.
THE REVIEW/Risha Inaganti
On Thursday, the 502s took the Treehouse Stage, playing feel-good tunes as the sun went down.
THE REVIEW/Risha Inaganti
With a live voice identical to what’s heard in his released songs, indie artist Briston Maroney attracted a large crowd on Thursday afternoon.

THE REVIEW/Risha Inaganti
Dreams came true for followers of the early 2000’s grunge popstar, Avril Lavigne, as she sang 
fan-favorites, such as “Sk8er Boi”, on Friday evening.
THE REVIEW/Risha Inaganti
The Firefly grounds were filled with modern art sculptures that many stopped to take pictures with.
THE REVIEW/Tabitha Reeves
At the main Firefly stage, Willow Smith had fans awestruck by her sense of style and vocals.
THE REVIEW/Tabitha Reeves
Friday’s sunset brought a warm hue to the festival grounds.
THE REVIEW/Tabitha Reeves
Food was always a few steps away, no matter where you were, but $18 for a sandwich made it tempting to pack a lunch.
THE REVIEW/Tabitha Reeves
A shower house for those who chose to camp onsite gave people a chance to clean up between days.
THE REVIEW/Tabitha Reeves
Hammock Hangout was filled with festival attendees looking for a moment away from the excitement.
THE REVIEW/Risha Inaganti
Adding to the many sculptures throughout the grounds, a larger-than-life coyote, made entirely of wood planks, could be found near The Nest.
THE REVIEW/Tabitha Reeves
Neon lights adorned the trees throughout walking paths from one stage to the next.
THE REVIEW/Tabitha Reeves
Firefly festival’s “Good Hub” displayed a concern for mental and physical health, complete with stands dedicated to Planned Parenthood, puppies you could pet, and mental health awareness.

