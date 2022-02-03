First week of spring classes to be taught online

Kaylin Atkinson/THE REVIEW

Students are expected to be tested for COVID-19 before arriving on campus and are required to have a COVID-19 booster shot or exemption documented.



BY

EXECUTIVE EDITOR

The first week of the spring semester will be taught online this year. In an email, the university administration announced that faculty, students and staff should prepare for online classes for the duration of the first week, and then in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.

The administration wrote that while they anticipate that most students and employees will test negative for COVID-19, “some of our student and employee population will likely test positive during the pre-arrival testing period.”

“In order to support a continuous academic experience for all, most classes will be delivered virtually for the week of Feb. 7 to maximize class participation of all students at the beginning of the semester,” the email stated.

Students are expected to be tested for COVID-19 before arriving on campus and are required to have a COVID-19 booster shot or exemption documented.

The university will be offering one KN95 mask per student, faculty member or staff member per week at Morris Library, Carpenter Sports Building, Perkins Student Center, Trabant University Center and at the north entrance of the STAR Health Science Complex.

Move-in times will begin on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 10am and will continue until Monday, Feb. 7 at 3pm.