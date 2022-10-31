Five horrifying books that will fill you with lingering dread this Halloween

BY STEPHANIE MARIA

Staff Writer

If you’re anything like me, you enjoy books that make you think “WTF did I just read?” In honor of the spooky season, here’s my recommendations for five horrifying books that will fill you with lingering dread, if that’s the sort of thing you’re into.

1. “Dark Matter” by Blake Crouch

This one’s for the science fiction lovers. Jason Dessen is walking home one day when suddenly, he wakes up in an alternate reality strapped to a gurney and surrounded by people in hazmat suits. The world he finds himself in is not the one he knows, and as he immerses himself deeper and deeper into the life of his alternate self, the chilling question is raised: Which world is real, and which one is the dream?

I’m not usually a fan of science fiction, but I couldn’t put this book down. I simply had to find out what the heck was going on, and the answer absolutely wrecked me. Jason’s journey home is horrifying, mind-boggling and poignant, and the twist is one you’ll never see coming. “Dark Matter” is great for both seasoned horror-readers and those who are just dipping their toes in the genre.

2. “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones

Who doesn’t love a good social commentary told through a harrowing narrative? After a disturbing event from their youth, four Native American men are caught in a desperate struggle for their lives with a mysterious supernatural entity hell-bent on revenge.

While there are certainly lots of classic horror and slasher elements to satisfy any horror junkie, the candid look into the harsh realities of Native life is what sold this book for me. Every ingredient of this book worked so well together and created a spine-tingling and heart-wrenching story that is sure to do bad things to your blood pressure.

3. “Pet Sematary” by Stephen King

It wouldn’t be a proper horror novel recommendation list if it didn’t feature Stephen King. When the idyllic Creed family move into a beautiful old house in Maine, they can’t possibly imagine the progressively horrifying series of events that will follow. The origin: the unassuming cemetery in the nearby woods where the neighborhood children bury their beloved dead pets. When the family cat dies, they discover that perhaps the cemetery, and the woods beyond it, possess more sinister qualities than they initially thought.

“Pet Sematary” is definitely my favorite book in Stephen King’s repertoire (although I might be biased because it’s the first horror novel I remember reading). Regardless, there’s something particularly eerie about the way King portrays grief and loss through the imagery of a burial ground full of dead pets. The story is terrifying and heartbreaking in equal measures, and might have you sleeping with the lights on for a few days.

4. “The Butterfly Garden” by Dot Hutchison

Two FBI agents are trying to uncover the truth behind a disturbing crime scene. What they know is that they’ve found “The Garden,” a prison where the psychopath known as the “The Gardener” has imprisoned young women for decades. One of the “butterflies” is the key to uncovering the secrets behind the garden walls, but it becomes clear to the investigators that perhaps she knows more than she is letting on.

I have many things to say about “The Butterfly Garden”: it’s brutal, it’s emotional and its prose is remarkably beautiful even when describing the most grotesque subject matter. I think that what marks a truly brilliant psychological thriller is when you can’t stop thinking about it for several days after you’ve finished it. Personally, I doubt I will ever forget it.

5. “Tender is the Flesh” by Agustina Bazterrica, Sarah Moses (translator)

When an infectious virus makes all animal meat poisonous to humans, “special meat” (human meat) becomes legal. The story follows Marcos, an employee at the local processing plant, who makes forbidden contact with one of the live specimens and begins to treat her like a human being rather than a lamb to the slaughter. Naturally, the moral quandary that follows is enough to drive Marcos to the brink, and you get to have a front row seat to witness his internal torment.

To put it bluntly, “Tender is the Flesh” is an incredibly disturbing book. It’s as horrifying and gory as it sounds, and there were many points where I felt like I had to stop. But I continued reading because I was morbidly fascinated by the commentary Bazterrica makes about the dehumanization of people we consider inferior to ourselves. It’s devastating in that it’s terribly believable, and leaves you with just a little less faith in humanity. Also, the ending is guaranteed to ruin the rest of your week. This book is not for the faint of heart, so I recommend proceeding with caution.