Foreign Affairs Column: Aid workers killed in Ethiopia found to have been shot by government forces ￼

In June of 2021, three aid workers from Doctors Without Borders (DWB) set out across the conflict-scarred country of Ethiopia, searching for those wounded in the fighting between the Ethiopian central government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a rebel group representing the Tigrayan ethnic minority.

Hours after departing on this mission, the three workers were dead, and those culpable are finally being named.

Senior DWB officials, investigators and soldiers have all come out in recent days attesting to the fact that the aid workers were killed by retreating Ethiopian government forces. Allegedly, the DWB employees were shot by troops after the Ethiopian commander was enraged to find aid workers in a conflict zone, helping Tigrayans and Ethiopians alike.

“[The general] said, ‘Finish them off’,” Capt. Yetneberk Tesfaye of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, who said he’d heard the command over the radio, said.

The civil war in Ethiopia between the government forces and the TPLF has been going on since November 2020, and it remains a major conflict in the world today. As of now, thousands have been killed, with millions forced to flee their homes and millions more forced to undergo famine conditions. The lack of nutrients is most acutely felt in the Tigray region itself, where the Ethiopian government is blocking access to food and humanitarian assistance.

“You are killing people,” Hayelom Kebede, the former director of Tigray’s flagship Ayder Referral Hospital, recalled telling Ethiopia’s health ministry in a phone call in September 2021. “They said, ‘Yeah, OK, we’ll forward it to the prime minister.’ What can I do? I just cry.”

Already, Ethiopia is considered one of the most dangerous conflicts in which to be an aid worker. According to the Aid Worker Security Database, Ethiopia experienced 14 assaults on international aid workers in 2021, more than in Afghanistan during the same time period .

The killing of these aid workers has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia. Fearing for the safety of their employees, groups such as DWB have suspended their operations in parts of Ethiopia. This is also in part because of the Ethiopian government’s blockade of Tigray, which prevents humanitarian aid from reaching the region.

Officials fear that atrocities in the region will increase now that aid groups are less present to monitor the situation. There have already been widespread reports of violence which may amount to war crimes, including summary executions, torture and mass rape.

“Civilians in Tigray have been subjected to brutal violence and suffering,” Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations Human Rights Chief, said. “The gravity and seriousness of the violations and abuses we have documented underscore the need to hold perpetrators accountable on all sides.”

Without aid groups in Ethiopia to document these abuses, it is unclear whether Tigrayans will ever receive justice for the abuses done to them and their people.

“The Ethiopian government’s reckless expulsion of [United Nations aid organizations] is an affront to the [United Nations Security Council], Member States, and our shared humanitarian principles,” American Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted. “There is no justification for the Ethiopian government’s actions. None at all.”

