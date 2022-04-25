Foreign Affairs Column: Floods in South Africa

Jordan Davis/THE REVIEW

The United Nations estimates that we have 11 years before climate change becomes irreversible. However, for many communities around the world, climate change is not a problem for the future; it is a catastrophe now.

Nowhere has this fact been underscored more in recent weeks than in the flooding that has devastated South Africa, particularly the South African metropolis of Durban. It is estimated that almost 500 people are dead, and more than 40,000 have been displaced by the disaster.

“We are a nation united in our grief,” South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, declaring a national state of disaster, said. “We are a nation united in our determination to assist those who have lost their homes and possessions, and who are in desperate need of food, water and shelter.”

These floods have been caused by the severe storms generated by cut-off low pressure systems, which have hammered Southern and Eastern Africa in the past few weeks. These pressure systems are common in this part of Africa and cause intense storms. Warmer seas charge the atmosphere with more moisture, which then leads to more rain on the ground. However, scientists believe that the intensity of these storms have greatly increased due to climate change.

“We’ve seen in Durban three severe floods in less than 10 years. Does it have to do with climate change? Definitely,” Mary Galvin, a professor of environmental and climate justice at the University of Johannesburg, said. “We are feeling the impact of what will certainly be unpredictable, more frequent, severe and extreme weather events.”

Rebuilding efforts are already underway in South Africa. The government has set aside 1 billion rand (about $68 million) to provide humanitarian aid, reconstruct houses and find new homes for displaced people. There has been little attention paid to rebuilding homes in an environmentally sound manner; for now, efforts are focused on simply giving displaced families a dry spot to stay.

“Everything is destroyed, including my children’s bed, which you can see lying on the ground,” flood victim Nosisa Nxumalo said. “We are basically left with nothing.”

These floods are only one example of the effects of climate change that have devastated Africa in recent years. In North Africa, warming temperatures are contributing to desertification, the process by which arable land turns into desert. This is expected to make food production much more difficult, causing famine and instability across the continent. Overall, climate change is expected to reduce the gross domestic product (GDP) of sub-Saharan Africa by up to 3% by 2050.

And, as always, it is those who are already the most vulnerable that are affected the most by changing weather conditions. In South Africa, for example, it was the shantytowns outside Durban that were most devastated by the flooding. These shantytowns were constructed haphazardly as rural populations migrated into the cities of South Africa in large numbers, and are often located in environmentally unsound areas.

“Very often, not just in South Africa, but in many other developing countries as well, there simply isn’t the money, there’s not the expertise and there isn’t the government will to invest properly in protecting the poorest in society,” Jasper Knight, a professor of physical geography at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, said.