Foreign Affairs Column: Northern Ireland Government Collapse

When he suddenly resigned in early February over customs inspections taking place in the Irish Sea, First Minister for Northern Ireland Paul Givan of the Democratic Unionist Party set off a government collapse in Northern Ireland. This collapse may change the politics of Northern Ireland for years to come.

“[Givan’s exit] does feel like a critical juncture,” Katy Hayward, professor of politics at Queen’s University in Belfast, said. “We can’t avoid the fact that 100 years after its creation, Northern Ireland has fundamentally changed.”

The Brexit debate has been dominating British politics since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union by a slight majority in 2016. Brexit, a portmanteau of the words “British” and “exit,” summarized the desire among some sections of British society to pull out of the European Union and go out on their own. Of course, the supporters of Brexit won, and the United Kingdom has been trying to extricate itself from the European Union ever since.

Brexit matters are particularly thorny in Northern Ireland, where opinions about aligning with English policy matters are highly contested. About 50% of Northern Irish people are from Protestant households, who generally align themselves with the similarly Protestant England and want to remain deeply connected with London, hence their designation as Unionists.

Northern Irish Catholics, on the other hand, who make up around 45% of the population and generally call themselves Republicans, are much more likely to want a significant distance between themselves and the rest of the United Kingdom. Many see their ultimate destiny as reuniting with the Republic of Ireland, and want to avoid a land border in the North.

These two factions fought a bloody guerilla war between 1968 to 1998, in a conflict which would become known as “the Troubles.” They came to a ceasefire in 1998 under the Good Friday Agreement, which stipulated that the Unionists and Republicans must share power in the National Assembly, which is the governing body of Northern Ireland. The First Minister position is historically held by a Unionist from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), because the DUP has held a majority in the Assembly since the power-sharing arrangement began.

The Deputy First Minister position, on the other hand, has historically been held by a Republican from the major Republican party Sinn Fein. Both positions hold equal powers. As a condition of the agreement, one First Minister cannot hold power without the other holding a deputy position.

The Unionist exit from government over the Brexit Northern Ireland Protocols is not the first time the government in Northern Ireland has collapsed since the Troubles. In fact, due to ongoing sectarian tensions, one study found that the government of Northern Ireland has been absent 37% of the time since 1999 over either Sinn Fein or the DUP abandoning the government.

By leaving the government, the DUP hopes to pressure the British government into doing Brexit their way: namely, by lifting goods inspections in the Irish Seaand setting up a harder border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“We’ve had enough of being promised that this issue would be dealt with,” Gordon Lyons, a Democratic Unionist who serves as economy minister, said. “There’s a general sense that we unionists are always being asked to suck it up.”

To begin rebuilding the government, Northern Irish elections are scheduled for this May, and these will determine which party holds a majority in the Assembly. Currently, Sinn Fein leads in the polls by eight points.

Because seats in the Northern Irish Assembly are awarded by proportionality, elections could potentially lead to a Sinn Fein-led government and Republican First Minister for the first time in Northern Irish history. Before elections, the DUP will attempt to rally their voters by appealing to unionist pride and their community ties to England, painting European Union restrictions as unnecessarily harsh.

“Someone in Europe needs to wake up to the reality that they are not doing this to assist the peace process,” Edwin Poots, a former leader of the DUP, said in the Assembly. “The political element of the peace process has had a bomb put in it, and it hasn’t been by terrorists, it has been by the European Union.”