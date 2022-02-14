Foreign Affairs Column: The evolution of global COVID-19 responses

Sidney Vaneerden/THE REVIEW

BY

Senior Reporter

While every country has dealt with the challenges of the pandemic in different ways, being university students has given us a unique insight into the United States’ evolving response to the COVID-19 crisis. We as students have been deeply affected by every new COVID-19 rollout and response, from being sent home to mask mandates and vaccine requirements.

The university is a microcosm of the United States’ evolving ideas about COVID-19, and as we begin to return to normal, there is hope that our country might soon do the same.

There are reasons to be optimistic about the current state of both the United States and the university in regards to COVID-19. 63.9% of United States citizens are vaccinated, and the vaccine has proven to be effective; the rate of COVID-19-associated hospitalization is 16 times higher among unvaccinated adults than among adults who are up to date on vaccinations. Many scientists now say that COVID-19 will become a disease much like the common cold, in that it will crop up with regularity but, through vaccinations, we will learn to live with it.

“Combined with more and more people getting vaccinated, even if the virus is still around after the omicron wave recedes or comes back on a regular basis, most people won’t get very sick from it,” National Public Radio Health Correspondent Rob Stein said.

Developing countries have borne the burden of the world’s slow COVID-19 response. For example, the COVID-19 situation across much of the African continent has not changed all that much from the beginning of the pandemic. Less than 1 in 10 people continent-wide are fully vaccinated, and enforcement of existing lockdown protocols is either harsh or incredibly difficult, given impoverished conditions.

“Each day people will be on the streets [spreading the virus] … then the military will come and patrol, and that’s when these people will run,” Musa Goinca, a 26-year-old South African resident speaking to the Wall Street Journal, said.

Many countries of the European Union have also largely lifted their COVID-19 restrictions. However, they can rely upon their high vaccination rates and lower rates of hospitalization caused by the omicron variant to allow people to get back to normal. Denmark, for example, just lifted all domestic COVID-19 restrictions, arguing that the disease “no longer qualifies as a critical threat.”

Across the world, no matter what a country’s vaccination rate or variant transmission rate is, the common thread seems to be that people are starting to return to normal — whether governments want them to or not. This has been attributed to a number of factors, such as pandemic fatigue or economic necessity; it remains to be seen how this trend will affect the university this spring.

“We also need to go back to normal. Otherwise it might never end,” one Danish resident, discussing COVID-19 restrictions in place since the beginning of the pandemic, said.