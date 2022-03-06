Foreign Affairs Column: The Israeli/Palestinian Conflict

Licensed under Creative Commons.

The Temple Mount and the Dome of the Rock, sites sacred to Jewish people and Muslim people respectively, in Jerusalem.



The Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Bahrain recently, a trip that highlighted growing, yet fragile, ties between Israel and the Arab world.

Relations between these two groups have been fraught, since the founding of the state of Israel in 1948. Three years after the end of World War II, Israel was established by United Nations Resolution 181 (an agreed-upon decision of the Security Council) in the wake of the Holocaust as a safe haven for the Jewish people. The existence of Israel represented the ultimate victory for Zionism, which is an ideology that advocates for the establishment of a Jewish nation in what Zionists claim are the historically Jewish lands of Palestine.

However, the Palestinians were already living on the land. They are ethnically Arab and had been living in the area for centuries before the establishment of Israel.

After 1948, brutal fighting broke out between the Jewish settlers and the Palestinian inhabitants, with both sides committing atrocities. This conflict ultimately resulted in Palestinians being pushed out of their land on the coast in what would become known as the Nakba, which means “catastrophe” in Arabic.

The state of Israel, backed by the United States, quickly became a military and industrial powerhouse in the region. Palestinians, meanwhile, were largely limited to the Gaza Strip and West Bank areas; many resided in refugee camps in neighboring Jordan or Lebanon.

Licensed under Creative Commons

A map of Israel and the contested Palestinian territories.



In 1964, the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) was founded to advocate for Palestinian issues and the establishment of a Palestinian state. While moderate parties within the PLO have shown themselves to be open to compromise, more hardline groups, such as Hamas, refuse to recognize Israel and continue to launch attacks against Israel.

The countries surrounding Israel such as Egypt, Syria, and Iraq, with majority Arab populations, felt threatened by Israel’s existence and expressed outrage over its treatment of Palestinians. These states banded together to destroy Israel on two occasions; the Six Day War in 1967 and the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

On both occasions, Israel managed to defeat the forces arrayed against it, establishing its reputation as a regional powerhouse .

Palestinians living in Israel continued to face difficulties. While they participated in Israeli politics and in fact formed parties to compete in Israeli parliamentary elections, Israelis still enjoyed a far superior standard of living to Palestinians. For example, Israeli settlements interfere with Palestinian agriculture and social life, and Palestinians are frequently harassed by settlers.

These conditions led to the First Intifada in the 1980s, and the Second Intifada in the early 2000s. These “intifadas” are uprisings by Palestinians against Israel. In both of these conflicts, Palestinian casualties far outnumbered Israeli casualties.

“The intifada, if it is to end, must first be seen for what it is: Palestinian resistance to Israeli military occupation, exemplified by Israel’s continuing confiscation of Palestinian territory and destruction of Palestinian property,” Yasir Abed Rabbo, a member of the PLO’s Executive Committee said in 2001.

Despite these conflicts, Israel continues to benefit from the support of the United States, which sees Israel as a democratic, stable nation in a historically authoritarian and volatile region. In particular, the United States sees Israel as a counterweight to Iran.

In recent years, Arab states have begun warming up to Israel, in part because these Arab, Sunni Muslim states fear a powerful Persian, Shia Muslim Iran. And for many of these countries, Israel’s wealth and military capabilities are too tempting to be ignored. Which has led to the meetings between Israeli leaders and the leaders of countries such as Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

“As someone who’s fought in many wars throughout the years, to be in the capital of an Arab country and to hear [the Israeli national anthem], it’s touching,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said. “For a typical Israeli who came of age in the 80s, this is big stuff.”

Many of these Arab leaders continue to verbally acknowledge to the Palestinian issue; however, functionally, they have no interest in speaking out for Palestinians on the international stage. This has left Palestinians feeling hopeless in the face of a more powerful, more internationally connected Israel.



“We felt somehow abandoned by the world,” Nabil Shaath, a foreign affairs advisor to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, said. “You expect that people and their governments would act more sharply.”