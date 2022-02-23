Foreign Affairs Column: The Russia/Ukraine Dilemma

Courtesy of Creative Commons

Ukrainian fears of Russian invasion are far from unfounded.



BY

Senior Reporter

The White House has warned of the “immediate threat” of Russian invasion of Ukraine, after observing Russia’s gradual massing of troops at the Ukrainian border. This military buildup is formidable; 130,000 Russian troops, as well as tanks and heavy armor, now surround Ukraine.

While this crisis is relatively new, it has its roots in 1991, from when Ukraine became independent from Russia (then, the Soviet Union). Upon gaining independence, Ukraine was convinced by Western powers to give up its nuclear weapons in return for the Budapest Pact of 1994, in which Russia, Britain and the United States promised to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and existing borders. Nowadays, some Ukranians see giving up these nuclear weapons as a mistake.

“We gave away [nuclear capability] for nothing,” Andriy Zahorodniuk, a former defense minister of Ukraine, said. “Now, every time somebody offers us to sign a strip of paper, the response is, ‘Thank you very much. We already had one of those some time ago.’”

In order to further enhance its security capabilities, Ukraine has been trying to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and, in fact, received a promise of future membership in 2008. NATO was founded in 1949 by the United States to build a coalition against the Soviet Union after World War II.

Under Clause Five of the NATO treaty, when one member is attacked, all members must use their military capabilities to defend their embattled alliance member, a principle called “collective defense.” Thus, Ukraine wants to join NATO because they want a guarantee that if Russia moves to reconquer them, Western powers will come to their aid.

President Vladimir Putin is not a fan of Ukraine moving further into the NATO sphere. As a condition of pulling back its military forces massed at Ukraine’s border, Russia has requested that Ukraine be barred from joining NATO forever. This is a non-starter for the United States, the leading member of NATO and a major Ukrainian ally.

Ukrainian fears of Russian invasion are far from unfounded. In 2014, Russia invaded Crimea, which has been a southeastern province of Ukraine since 1954. To this day, Russia occupies Crimea and funds pro-Russian terrorist groups in the region.

“Ukraine is moving closer to the West, but it’s doing it because the Russians have been annexing Ukrainian territory and threatening the Ukrainians,” former U.S. National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice said.

Further complicating this issue is the fact that Russians and Ukranians share many cultural ties; for example, they speak similar languages and share majority ethnicities and religions. These similarities give Putin an opening to argue that Ukraine should, indeed, be part of Russia; in July 2021, he published an essay entitled “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians.”

Frantic communication in recent weeks has led to a new sense of optimism; on French President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to Ukraine, he indicated that there was room to resolve the crisis diplomatically. Still, on both sides, fears remain.

“Political intentions can change very swiftly but capabilities can’t,” Pavel Felgenhauer, a Russian military analyst, said. “And the capabilities for a big regional war are now in place.”