Foreign Affairs Column: The Ukrainian refugee crisis

More than three million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries in the past week following Russia’s invasion, often with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they can carry in their arms. The European Union (EU) now faces a staggering new refugee crisis right on its borders. Europeans have not been refugees in these numbers since the Balkan wars of the late 1990s.

Ukrainian refugees are hoping to stay ahead of the invasion of their nation by Russian forces, an attack which began on Feb. 24. Those left behind have been instructed to start preparing Molotov cocktails for the street-to-street fighting anticipated in the days to come, as Russian forces mass around urban centers such as Kyiv.

Most Ukrainians running from the war have fled to neighboring countries that they can reach on foot, such as Poland, Romania and Moldova. Aside from being easily accessible, these nations have historic Ukrainian diaspora populations and were also formerly controlled by the Soviet Union, making Ukrainian refugees feel as if they have a cultural connection to these areas.

In much of Eastern Europe, Ukrainians have received a warm welcome. For example, on March 2, the European Union Commission announced that it would be granting temporary residence permits to Ukrainian refugees, allowing them access to work opportunities and education services in the EU.

“The Polish border is open for all Ukrainians, even those without a valid ID document,” Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose country is an EU member, said. “They are even ‘welcome to bring their pets with them’.”

To many, the welcoming responses of countries such as Poland reek of hypocrisy. Poland’s governing Law and Justice Party, for example, has spent years violently rejecting African and Middle Eastern refugees, to the point of leaving them to freeze to death in the Polish forests during wintertime, which is a violation of the EU’s right to asylum policy.

Many of the countries now accepting Ukrainian refugees with open arms have policies that limit the amount of African and Middle Eastern migrants that they will take in. In many instances, populist parties in these nations have built entire political platforms on the exclusion of immigrants.

“We are invariably of the opinion, formulated by Law and Justice … that we will not be receiving migrants from the Middle East and Northern Africa in Poland,” Prime Minister Morawiecki, speaking in an interview with Radio Poland in 2018, said. Poland, along with Hungary, has continuously refused to meet the EU’s mandatory quota standards for accepting migrants from Africa and the Middle East.

The speed with which countries have acted to take in Ukrainian refugees and provide for their needs is almost unheard of. This level of global mobilization even applies to cryptocurrency investors, who have donated more than $22 million dollars in recent weeks to the Ukrainian military. Few groups of African or Middle Eastern refugees have drawn a similar amount of donations.

“If only human beings recognized all human beings as ‘like us,’” Ibram X. Kendi, New York Times bestselling author and anti-racism activist tweeted on Feb. 27. “If only racist ideas did not transform peoples of color into ‘remote’ populations. If only ‘anyone’ included everyone.”