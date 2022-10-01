Freshman standout Sam Donnellan making an instant impact on the pitch for the Hens

BY KONNER METZ

Managing Sports Editor

Just months ago, Sam Donnellan was squaring off against older and more experienced competition down in Australia. But an agent for the Newcastle Jets, a club he was on from 2015 to 2022, had keen eyes on Donnellan’s film and saw an opportunity for the blooming forward to make his mark across the globe.

That is when Donnellan was put in touch with Tommy McMenemy, the Delaware head coach who was recruiting talent from all over the world to compose his first roster as the program’s leader.

“I was blown away with how persuasive he is and his pitch was really good,” Donnellan said of McMenemy. “The facilities are next level. The pictures don’t even do it justice, it’s everything I expected and more.”

Since moving to Newark and enjoying the top-notch athletic facilities at the university, the 21-year old freshman from Newcastle, Australia, has quickly become a staple in the Delaware offense – in fact, he is their best source of offense.

Through nine matches, Donnellan leads the team with five goals, 15 shots and eight shots on goal. His first score came in his Delaware debut back in August, in the first half of a 2-0 victory against Mount St. Mary’s.

Donnellan later led the Hens to their second win of the season at home against George Washington with two scores. His first was a penalty kick, and the second coming off a setup from teammate Jordan Miller and a breakaway from the defense.

Donnellan said that after a disappointing 2-1 loss to William & Mary, the team’s mindset changed for the Sep. 13 matchup with the Colonials.

“Our energy shifted,” Donnellan said. “It all started from the warm up, everyone was happy and communicating. That just translated into the game.”

McMenemy, hired to replace longtime head coach Ian Hennessy, said the first-year forward was “excellent.”

“He’s always dangerous if you can provide the service,” McMenemy said after the George Washington game.

But those opportunities have admittedly been lacking for Donnellan and Delaware’s attack as a unit. Only eight goals have been scored total on the year, and the Hens have been kept scoreless in four of their nine contests.

“It’s all a process, it’s not going to happen instantly because the turnover of the team has been quite large,” Donnellan said. “It’s going to take time.”

McMenemy’s recruiting class this summer included 12 players – nine of them true freshmen. Redshirt senior Seidu Shamsudeen – a Villanova transfer turned Blue Hen this summer – is the only player aside from Donnellan and senior Brandon Sengphachanh (one goal) to score this season, with two goals to his name.

The program’s rebuild after a floundering 2-12-1 campaign last season is clear, but Donnellan already feels momentum building on and off the pitch.

“Although the results aren’t showing, we’re performing well,” he said. “We’ve stringed some really good performances together. Once we get the first conference win, I think the floodgates will open.”

For the Australian footballer turned Delaware student-athlete, those gates are already opening. He already has a Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week award to his name from earlier this month.

Off the pitch, nearby family members in New Jersey have helped him overcome the normal homesickness. On the pitch, Donnellan feels he is in the right place.

“As soon as I got here, I was treated with the utmost respect. I was treated like a professional.”