Frigid temperatures cause flooding at University Courtyard Apartments

BY MACAYLA COOK

Staff Reporter

Due to an unexpected deep freeze over winter break, the University Courtyard Apartments suffered an extreme amount of water damage due to pipe bursts, flooding many apartments and forcing Residence Life & Housing (RLH) to relocate nearly an eighth of Courtyard residents to nearby hotels for much of the spring semester.

“Occasionally, you wind up having what’s called a pipe freeze, and then break from it,” Michelle Kane, senior associate director of RLH, said. “The pipe gets frozen, the water expands because it’s frozen, and then it breaks the pipe, and that’s exactly what happened.”

This pipe freeze has led to the relocation of 97 of the 878 residents of the Courtyards to multiple locations around campus. These locations include the Springhill Suites, the Courtyard Marriott Hotel, a sorority house still referred to as the Chi Omega building and a house on West Main Street that RLH calls the Graduate House.

According to students, communication between RLH and residents of the Courtyards was a bit confusing immediately following the winter break flooding.

“They kind of mass-emailed everyone and said, ‘your apartment flooded,’ but then they emailed everyone later that day when I was already on my way to Delaware to check if my apartment flooded and was like, ‘Hey, you actually were not affected,’” Justin Abreu, a junior political science major and resident of the Courtyards, said.

Some students also said that the extent of the flooding was not clearly communicated to residents at first.

“It wasn’t until I got back that I realized the scale of how many people got flooded,” Douglas Chan, a sophomore sports health major who currently lives in the Courtyards, said.

According to Kane, this disconnect was due to confusion on RLH’s end.

“Sometimes, even if you don’t see water initially in an apartment, it doesn’t mean it hasn’t gotten behind the walls, and our standard of maintenance is that if drywall gets wet, it has to be replaced,” Kane said. “We operated on a large scale, […] we said, ‘If it happened in this one, it might have happened in all of them,’ and as you get through the days, you learn which spaces were fully impacted versus less impacted.”

However, some students mentioned that even after their apartment was ruled clear of water damage from flooding, the piping continued to cause issues within the Courtyards.

“About a week and a half [after the first email], I came back to UD for a mock trial tournament, and at that point I was using my bathroom and one of the pipes in my toilet burst and shot the water back up,” Abreu said.

He went on to explain that while he has not been relocated, trying to get his bathroom fixed has been an arduous process that has taken multiple weeks.

While the students currently living in the Courtyards have been struggling with pipe problems, Kane discussed the accommodations that the displaced residents are being granted in exchange for their unexpected move. A reduced housing fee is being charged since RLH is still providing for these students, despite the unforeseen circumstances.

“We are providing them with points […] for the equivalent of breakfast, lunch and dinner Monday through Friday and brunch and dinner on Sundays because those are the available meals,” Kane said. “We’ve been working with people around their belongings.”

Currently, the university has employed environmental safety experts and contractors in order to both fix the water damage at the Courtyards and also prevent future issues.

“From my understanding, pipes have been relocated from where they could potentially freeze,” Kane said. “We’re putting in new pipe that is of higher grade.”

It is estimated that the last of the relocated students will be able to move back to the Courtyards on April 14, though Kane said the majority should be back around spring break.

Finally, Kane was adamant in making clear her respect for the adaptability and understanding of students during this time.

“I want to express how impressed I have been by the students,” Kane said. “I’m always impressed by our students, but this is not about their academics. This is about real life stuff, and they are making themselves well-educated about the situation, they are asking excellent questions, they are pleasantly pushing us to make sure their needs are attended to and I appreciate the flexibility and grace with which they are allowing us to do this job for them.”