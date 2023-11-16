From classroom to construction: Small business owners discuss their roads to entrepreneurship

BY

Between the mid-afternoon hustle of students walking to class and the autumn leaves floating sporadically to the ground stood dozens of student vendors eager to showcase their small businesses.

From Students for the Environment’s (S4E) Nov. 3 flea market to the Student Government Association’s Sustainable Small Business Fair, the university has enabled entrepreneurs on campus to develop small businesses and gain support for their art in a variety of ways. These entrepreneurs are using the university’s events, in addition to their imaginations, to put their products on the market.

“I’m entrepreneurially-minded,” Jenna Tomasch, a junior fashion design major, said. “I’m always looking for something to turn into a business, or I’ll make something, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I could sell this.’”

Tomasch has run her small business for five years. Although she has most notably created both of her prom dresses, Tomasch’s work mainly consists of handmade accessories such as metal rings, pencil bags and scrunchies.

“Definitely if somebody wanted to start a business or wanted to start selling stuff, I think the craft fairs and markets that UD offers are really nice, especially the flea market and Sustainable Small Business Fair,” Tomasch said.

Tomasch is not the only one on campus taking her small business to the next level.

Caroline Aldred, a sophomore marketing major, runs Caroline’s Cards; Original Printed Stationery, selling hand-painted watercolor cards.

“A few days ago in my marketing class, my professor said that the number one thing we should take away is that a successful business is constantly innovating and changing,” Aldred said. “So when I heard that I was like, ‘That’s exactly what I’m doing.’”

What initially began as crafts with her mom led to weeks of painting and scanning her designs to reprint and sell. According to Aldred, it took months of hard work before she got her business off the ground.

Like Tomasch, Aldred has participated in the Sustainable Small Business Fair. She noted how bringing together many small businesses in one space attracts students.

“I have a friend on campus who bought a card from me and said it was going all the way back home with him to Belgium,” Aldred said. “It’s so fun because it’s my own personal art attached to the designs.”

Anna Mayers, a junior criminal justice major who runs Beaded Sunshine, emphasized the environmental aspect of the Sustainable Small Business Fair.

“The whole premise of the Sustainable Small Business Fair is that it is sustainable,” Mayers said. “Not necessarily the specific things you’re selling, but because smaller scale businesses are not mass producing products the way a large company is.”

A fashionable and entrepreneurial take on safety

Tomasch’s creativity goes beyond what she showcases at craft fairs. She has used her knowledge of running a small business and university resources to successfully change the trajectory of equipment in one of the university’s engineering labs.

Tomasch reflected upon a class assignment where she was required to find a problem and propose a solution. With a smile, Tomasch joked about Spencer Lab’s notorious pants of shame.

Spencer Lab requires students working with the machinery to wear pants in class. If someone arrives to class wearing anything otherwise, they are required to change into pants provided to them for coverage.

“I saw them my freshman year, and I was like ‘Those pants look horrible,” Tomasch said. “So I wanted to redesign them. And at the end of my sophomore year, when I was required to find a problem and solve it, I was like, ‘I know what I want to do.’”

Combining her technical skills with her sense of fashion, Tomasch decided to reach out to the mechanical engineering department with her proposal to improve the pants. She did not receive a response that showed much enthusiasm for her idea until she found out about the Pearson Hall Makerspace.

Similar to Spencer Lab, the Pearson Hall Makerspace has a rule that requires full-coverage pants but does not have any “pants of shame” eligible for students to change into. When the staff heard about Tomasch’s idea, they were intrigued.

Tomasch put her plan into action with an initial sketch of her design. She created two models, beginning with a one-size-fits-most, unisex pair of overalls with an adjustable waist. The overalls slip on top of clothing and can be worn without having to remove one’s shoes.

Tomasch wore the first pair to determine the necessary alterations for the second. For instance, the straps would break whenever she lifted her arms, so she added elastic for mobility.

The Pearson Hall Makerspace was ecstatic with the work she presented.

“They were like ‘We like these. We want more of them. We will hire you to make more of them,’” Tomasch said. “So they hired me. I made six more of them. If anyone ever forgets pants, I’m the one that made them.”

But her path did not end there. Tomasch won first place at Horn Entrepreneurship’s Pitch Party, a place where students can propose their solutions to a problem and receive feedback from judges.

“One of the judges wanted one,” Tomasch said. “And then afterward, another guy came up to me and was like, ‘Hey, I want a pair for my wife.’”

Currently, in addition to her small business, Tomasch is employed in the Pearson Hall Makerspace. When students need help with their projects or machinery, she’s one of the people they’re directed to.

Throughout her experience, Tomasch found that the Pearson Hall Makerspace has also helped enhance the quality of her small business. She explained how her display has progressed since having the makerspace available to her, reaching into her bag and pulling out an acrylic stand she created to lay out her accessories at fairs.

Among the amplification of business opportunities, creativity and economic benefits, small businesses also enhance the connection between communities. Regarding the university’s tools and events, Tomasch reminisced about her entrepreneurial experiences.

“It’s really nice that UD has these,” Tomasch says. “It’s good to highlight people selling stuff and to let other UD students buy handmade, cutesy little things.”

Mayers amplified that supporting local, independent businesses encourages diversity among producers as well as the creation of sustainable communities.

“As far as anyone who wants to make their own business, always be creative and authentically you.” Mayers said. “And to consumers, I cannot express enough how important it is to shop small. You’re supporting someone’s literal dream when you shop small.”